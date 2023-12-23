Sure would like the Bills to lose

Jssanto
Club Member
I do not think that the Chargers, even at home and even with their new coach changes, can beat the Bills.
I will be the biggest LA Charger fan tonight, but have no confidence in them.
What would be really cool is a Bill loss and then we beat the Cowboys. Then we are up three with two to go. I like math.
I will be the biggest LA Charger fan tonight, but have no confidence in them.
What would be really cool is a Bill loss and then we beat the Cowboys. Then we are up three with two to go. I like math.