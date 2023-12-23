 Sure would like the Bills to lose | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sure would like the Bills to lose

I do not think that the Chargers, even at home and even with their new coach changes, can beat the Bills.
I will be the biggest LA Charger fan tonight, but have no confidence in them.
What would be really cool is a Bill loss and then we beat the Cowboys. Then we are up three with two to go. I like math.
 
I would like it too, but we can't dwell on it too much. I could see it being a trap game for the Bills, who have routinely played down to their competition.
 
Jssanto said:
I do not think that the Chargers, even at home and even with their new coach changes, can beat the Bills.
I will be the biggest LA Charger fan tonight, but have no confidence in them.
What would be really cool is a Bill loss and then we beat the Cowboys. Then we are up three with two to go. I like math.
Anything's possible...they looked unbeatable before they started losing. Traveling to the west coast...new/interim HC in LA...Buffalo does have some history of getting off to slow starts against weaker opponents, and that biting them in the ass.

I'd say LA has a puncher's chance.
 
What will be...will be.

I am looking forward to watching the game and if there is a watch party in here, I'll be there.

AND...I've bought a flying-buttload of homemade rocket bombs that I'm going to set off if Buffalo loses, if Miami wins, and if the Ravens lose.

One package for each game! LET'S GO!
1703359812427.jpeg
 
McMikey Mike said:
What will be...will be.

I am looking forward to watching the game and if there is a watch party in here, I'll be there.

AND...I've bought a flying-buttload of homemade rocket bombs that I'm going to set off if Buffalo loses, if Miami wins, and if the Ravens lose.

One package for each game! LET'S GO!
Don’t know what those are, but be careful.
 
Just think we were a 14 point lead and an offside by a toenail for this to not even matter. Fins better take care of business now cause make no mistake the Bills aren't losing the next 2 games
 
