Surprise Fins cuts?

Who might we see get released that would be surprising?

The WR room will likely be the spot where a surprise(or at least a well known name)will come from.

I think Chosen will be Chosen to play for someone else.

RB could have some drama too, especially if a little discussed trade happens.
 
I'd agree on Chosen. I'm wondering if we don't have a surprise player or two put on IR, either before or after cuts. I think Saubert probably gets cut too.
 
Tougher than usual question to answer but I do think Chosen will, uh, be chosen as a cut. You don't block or play special teams, you won't be on the roster as WR3 on.
 
chosen should be release

If it is up to me, I cut all the tight ends except Smythe, Hill and Connor
 
I thought Chosen had a really solid training camp. He didn't do much in games, but his practices looked good. I'm surprised so many think he's getting cut. But maybe the games have a higher impact? Who knows. We'll see though. I do believe the staff loves River Cracraft. So there's that. EE has been great in games and practice.
 
Chosen, Riley, Reed... all could go because all could be resigned later.
Robert Jones could be a waived/injured player.
Ahmed also... Saubert as well.

I don't think any of these would be a surprise really.

Either of the Wilsons would be a surprise.
 
DOLFANMIKE said:
I thought Chosen had a really solid training camp. He didn't do much in games, but his practices looked good. I'm surprised so many think he's getting cut. But maybe the games have a higher impact? Who knows. We'll see though. I do believe the staff loves River Cracraft. So there's that. EE has been great in games and practice.
Brother Mike I keep Cracraft over Chosen. Just my two cents. Have a great weekend.
 
I like Chosen and the deep threat he brings. Miami really hasn't showcased that in preseason. However, If you're going with Hill (1), Waddle (2), Berrios (4) and Ez (5)... th question is Chosen really good enough to be yhe 3rd wr and if he plays a lesser role would his ego handle it. Fr example, if I'm looking at someone for the 5th or 6th wr role I might think Cracraft can handle that job without being a destraction better than Chosen.
 
vagrantprodigy said:
I'd agree on Chosen. I'm wondering if we don't have a surprise player or two put on IR, either before or after cuts. I think Saubert probably gets cut too.
The team will have to use a roster spot on Ramsey and then move him to the injured list so we might see them cut a DB with the intention of bringing him right back.
 
Feverdream said:
Chosen, Riley, Reed... all could go because all could be resigned later.
Robert Jones could be a waived/injured player.
Ahmed also... Saubert as well.

I don't think any of these would be a surprise really.

Either of the Wilsons would be a surprise.
Cutting WR Wilson would be a big surprise to me. Not because of how productive he has been but because of the $7 million dollars dead cap hit they would take by cutting him.

I think Wilson jr makes the finale 53 but if they decide to keep Brooks on the final 53, keeping Wilson becomes less certain, IMO.
 
DOLFANMIKE said:
I thought Chosen had a really solid training camp. He didn't do much in games, but his practices looked good. I'm surprised so many think he's getting cut. But maybe the games have a higher impact? Who knows. We'll see though. I do believe the staff loves River Cracraft. So there's that. EE has been great in games and practice.
I would guess the practices and scrimmages mean more to the coaches than the games but it has to hurt that he did next to nothing in the games. It certainly can't help.

Plus they save close to a million bucks if they cut him with only 150K in dead money.
 
jimthefin said:
The team will have to use a roster spot on Ramsey and then move him to the injured list so we might see them cut a DB with the intention of bringing him right back.
Or you cut Skyler Thompson with the tought of bringing him back later.
 
