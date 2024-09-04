 Survey - Record And Expectations For The First Two Games? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Survey - Record And Expectations For The First Two Games?

Record After The First Two Games?

  • 2-0

    Votes: 46 68.7%

  • 1-1

    Votes: 15 22.4%

  • 0-2

    Votes: 6 9.0%
  • Total voters
    67
The first two games this year feel more significant than normal. Schedule gets really hard at the end of the year, so need to get off to a good start. One of the games is against our division nemesis, at home. I feel like the NFL screwed us a bit, because they diminished our homefield advantage the way they set it up. Jacksonville is used to the heat. Then Buffalo is Thursday night, so they won't have to deal with the heat. Nonetheless, if we can win these two games, I think it sets us up nicely for the year.

Then in the comments, I am curious what people are particularly interested in seeing out of the team besides winning. For me, I am particularly curious how the offensive and defensive lines look. If we win, and look pretty good in the trenches, from my perspective that would be a great sign for how the rest of the season will go.
 
Lets set that bar low low low so going 1-1 would seem like a great start to the year

This team does not respond well to "expectations"
 
I expect 2-0 but it's not like the two teams are pushovers, far from it. I'm only expecting that because we are at home and the team is obviously really good. Week 3 I'm in Seattle with my Seahawks fan wife and it's possible both teams could be 2-0 in that game (Seahawks have Broncos and Pats), that would be cool
 
I think a 2-0 start is necessary. Both games are at home. After that we will only have 6 more regular season home games compared to 9 regular season road games.

The Jaguars are a team we might be competing with for a WC spot if we don't win the division so owning the tiebreaker will be huge.

The Bills are a team we have to beat at least once if we want to win the division. We have not played well in Buffalo. The last time we won there was in 2016 pre Josh Allen. So we better beat them at home.
 
The Jax game worries me. The Fins have a lot of question marks with player injuries as of this writing. We still don't know what the starting interior OL will be, Ramsey could be out, are Hill and Waddle healthy enough to work their magic, and Philips will be on a pitch count. Plus, can Ogbah still be counted on to make plays, who steps up as WR 3 or option 3, can the kids contribute, etc... Maybe the Fins surprise me, but I'm skeptical right now...
 
