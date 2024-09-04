Survey - Record And Expectations For The First Two Games?

The first two games this year feel more significant than normal. Schedule gets really hard at the end of the year, so need to get off to a good start. One of the games is against our division nemesis, at home. I feel like the NFL screwed us a bit, because they diminished our homefield advantage the way they set it up. Jacksonville is used to the heat. Then Buffalo is Thursday night, so they won't have to deal with the heat. Nonetheless, if we can win these two games, I think it sets us up nicely for the year.



Then in the comments, I am curious what people are particularly interested in seeing out of the team besides winning. For me, I am particularly curious how the offensive and defensive lines look. If we win, and look pretty good in the trenches, from my perspective that would be a great sign for how the rest of the season will go.