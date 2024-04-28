Survey - What Was The Best Part Of The Draft?

I think both the draft and free agency were like wine. Both off to a rough start, that got better with time.



Specifically regarding the draft, I think about it as rounds 1-2, versus rounds 3-7. I think rounds 1-2 tend to be the money picks where you can find real difference makers and instant starters, and after that you are drafting backups or developmental prospects. Yes there are exceptions. You could argue rounds 1-3 should be grouped together. For the purposes of this survey question, and the way the draft went, I decided to group rounds 1-2 together. Plus the Dolphins didn't start with a third round pick, they had to trade up into the third round.



I will be honest. I did not like the first two picks. Regarding Chop, I cannot get over the mediocre production in college, despite the well thought out counterpoints. It is the combination of the lack of sacks and lack of tackles that bugs me. Then both Chop and Paul seem like developmental players. I was hoping for instant help from our first two picks. Also I was hoping for more help on the interior offensive line. The other worry I have is I feel like the team needs to get a bit bigger and nastier in the trenches, so we can better handle playing on the road, in the cold, against better teams. I feel like we added more finesse as opposed to more nasty.



After that, I thought the draft got really compelling. It is fascinating to me that the first two picks were made on measurables (didn't love that either), but then they really switched gears and started drafting production, which I like. Didn't love giving up draft capital again to trade up, but we probably have two compensatory third rounders as well next year, so there was some dry powder. Wouldn't have thought RB was a big need, but Wright is a very compelling player, who really produced in college, average yards per carry were off the charts. Then this Kamara kid is fascinating. Lacks the measurables (size), which is why he fell, but production was off the charts. A total 180 from Chop. I would not be surprised if Kamara looks better in the early stages of the year. Will be interesting how the Dolphins handle this and can they stomach giving Kamara playing time over the #1 pick? Malik Washington, again lacked the measurables (size) but his production was also off the charts, and he seems like a great fit for our offense. I would not be surprised if he is this years Achane. If they view him favorably enough, does that reduce the need to sign another WR in what remains of FA?



My view, slow start, and then some really fancy footwork after that. Just like free agency.



These of course are my opinions, I know people feel otherwise, which is why I ran the survey. People may also feel that how I segmented the whole thing is artificial and goofy. If so, also feel free to comment.