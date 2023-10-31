Swift **** show guessing

JamesWsenior
Active Roster
- Joined
- Feb 2, 2023
- Messages
- 4,037
- Reaction score
- 9,839
- Age
- 56
- Location
- Bangkok
We know it's coming but how bad will it be? Take a guess and maybe win a prize.
0 and then this reply worksCan’t vote. Don’t give a **** isn’t a option.
Well it should be 0 because she’s working at the red light district.0 and then this reply works
Personally I think she has a thing for Reek. Can't blame her..so do I.Maybe after this game, she will be seen working on her new breakup song after seeing her love totally owned in the loss.
She wants to be a porn star too?Personally I think she has a thing for Reek. Can't blame her..so do I.
Hmmmm. A Swifty in our midst perhaps?Zero. Someone mentioned she had a tour coming, and she wasn't at their last game. I hate that I know that.
Closet Swifty apparently. HahahahahaHmmmm. A Swifty in our midst perhaps?