T/G Anderson Hardy signed to the Practice squad

PHINSfan
FinHeaven VIP
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 29, 2004
- Messages
- 3,118
- Reaction score
- 1,863
- Age
- 61
- Location
- Broward, Fl.
Signed an undrafted free agent contract by the Chief last year, and this year by the Steelers. T/G, with two years starting experience at Appalachian St. playing LT. Also has experience playing both G positions and even some C. 6’5 293 lbs. and 24 years old. Don’t know much about this guy but at least here’s someone being brought in to help the interior Oline. Hope he sticks around.