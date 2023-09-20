T.Hill needs to put more effort into blocking/selling routes etc

ANUFan
Club Member
Clearly we all love Tyreek Hill as a football player for this team.
But he can be lazy on somethings.
Here are two examples that cost TDs.
One the Waddle screen it was T.Hills guy he half-assed blocked that ended up tripping Waddle and preventing the score.
On that insane Burrios catch down by the goal line. It was once more T.Hills guy that made the play. T.Hill absolutely dogs the route.
If that's what we have to live with then so be it.
Last edited: