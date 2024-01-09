T.Hill: Some key misses this season.

@Jamesw You got twitter?
This team would be 4 and 13 without Tyreek, so I am cool with him not being perfect. Plus that has always been T. Hill's biggest deficiency, even in KC.
Also interesting the accuracy on these throws too.
You showed us about 9 drops out of 171 targets.
I can be at peace with that catch rate with 1,799 yards and 13 TDs.
I think the team needs a player like that, call me crazy.
He's had some "key" catches and tds as well.“Key” misses are the thread title here.
And? how about all of the plays he DID make?
He's had some "key" catches and tds as well.
Ah! We're going meritocracy here. Did you think about the fact that if he hadn't made so many superhero catches earlier in the year, we'd be done for the year after the Bills game? Instead we're in the playoffs.Thats for another time. Right now the key misses are part of what hurt us in the Bills game.
It’s clearly not a shot at T.Hill. But to say he’s had some key drops this season.
Agreed! But he’s not perfect and the blame isn’t always on everyone else. Especially the QB as multiple thread love to point out.
So this was cover for Tua?