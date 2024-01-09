 T.Hill: Some key misses this season. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

T.Hill: Some key misses this season.

BennySwella said:
@Jamesw You got twitter?

This team would be 4 and 13 without Tyreek, so I am cool with him not being perfect. Plus that has always been T. Hill's biggest deficiency, even in KC.
It’s clearly not a shot at T.Hill. But to say he’s had some key drops this season.
 
You showed us about 9 drops out of 171 targets.

I can be at peace with that catch rate with 1,799 yards and 13 TDs.

I think the team needs a player like that, call me crazy.
 
tggeorge said:
“Key” misses are the thread title here.
 
ANUFan said:
Thats for another time. Right now the key misses are part of what hurt us in the Bills game.
Ah! We're going meritocracy here. Did you think about the fact that if he hadn't made so many superhero catches earlier in the year, we'd be done for the year after the Bills game? Instead we're in the playoffs.

Here, just look at this part of the picture. No, not the whole thing. Just this part!
 
Now do all the great catches and adjustments he made to bad throws, under thrown balls, high balls etc and bailed out his QB. Way more than those drops.
 
