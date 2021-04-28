T MINUS 48

...and the long, excruciating wait will be over.



As to who and what positions we take, I'm not sure, nor am I overly emotional.



With our first 5 picks, there are going to good players at every position.



If we pick oline and S with first two picks, better they be Rookie of year candidates than to pick a scrub at a position of need.



In a perfect world, we'll pick the best players at our biggest need and they'll turn out to be great players.



The good news is we'll add alot of talent to this team in the next 72 hours.



Geaux Dolphins!