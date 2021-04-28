 T MINUS 48 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

T MINUS 48

GeauxFins2020

GeauxFins2020

Club Member
Joined
Dec 14, 2020
Messages
430
Reaction score
451
Age
55
Location
Near Tampa
...and the long, excruciating wait will be over.

As to who and what positions we take, I'm not sure, nor am I overly emotional.

With our first 5 picks, there are going to good players at every position.

If we pick oline and S with first two picks, better they be Rookie of year candidates than to pick a scrub at a position of need.

In a perfect world, we'll pick the best players at our biggest need and they'll turn out to be great players.

The good news is we'll add alot of talent to this team in the next 72 hours.

Geaux Dolphins!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom