T.O. - Games are Rigged for KC. - Bill Burr - "I Dont Think Its Fixed.... But Its Massaged"

MrChadRico
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2018
- Messages
- 11,985
- Reaction score
- 27,136
- Age
- 40
- Location
- Kansas
Last edited:
I've been saying this for several years, and I've brought it up here a couple of times. American professional sports leagues are sports entertainment.Watch what he asks Rich at around the 4 minute mark
Never they are still pissed that we went 17-0 in a non rigged system.Cool.
When they finally rigging it for Miami?
He’s a comedian, one of my favorites. Good teams will always get the benefit of favorable calls, something that dogged the Dolphins and Shula for decades. I don’t think the game is fixed that way because there are too many cameras and too many HD eyes to overturn a call, something that wasn’t around when that NBA referee was busted almost 30 years ago. The players are paid too much to get involved with point shaving. In recent years, a lot of armchair pundits have claimed that they know what’s REALLY going on because it makes them feel better, and the people who follow that train of thought, like faking the moon landings, aren’t smart enough to spell “physics” without using the letter “f”.
A tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.
ABSOLUTELY ZERO.... NONEI have trouble with Burr's joyous misogyny but I agree with him on this.
The NFL does not outright fix things but the ref's know what outcomes the League prefers.
I live in New England and it is hilarious to listen to pat's fans b*tch about all the calls and breaks KC gets.
ZERO self awareness.
"The players are paid too much to get involved with point shaving.".....yeah, the players wouldn't do anything illegal. I thought the same until that Bears WR got caught selling 2 ki's while he was still a member of the Chicago Bears. Then Aaron Hernandez is going around playing executioner during the season. Don't kid yourself. Now that the NFL and the legal sports books are in bed together, it is just a matter of time until they catch a player, or ref', doing the dirty deed.He’s a comedian, one of my favorites. Good teams will always get the benefit of favorable calls, something that dogged the Dolphins and Shula for decades. I don’t think the game is fixed that way because there are too many cameras and too many HD eyes to overturn a call, something that wasn’t around when that NBA referee was busted almost 30 years ago. The players are paid too much to get involved with point shaving. In recent years, a lot of armchair pundits have claimed that they know what’s REALLY going on because it makes them feel better, and the people who follow that train of thought, like faking the moon landings, aren’t smart enough to spell “physics” without using the letter “f”.
A tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.
I was there and could not have been happier. Only SuperBowl I have ever been able to attend, but a good one!I've been saying this for several years, and I've brought it up here a couple of times. American professional sports leagues are sports entertainment.
He's saying they massage it. I'm saying the league runs storylines. They ship stories. I have seen teams literally carried to victory in this league. We watch storylines unfold and aren't nearly surprised enough by the Superbowl match ups. Gruden vs his previous year's team? Harbaugh vs Harbaugh?? GMAFB lol...
But I'll give it to the National Football League Federation, watching Eli Manning slay the undefeated Patriots was more beautiful than anything the WWE ever cooked up!