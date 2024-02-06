Feverdream
Club Member
What do y'all think?
If he's there in the 7th? Is he worth a shot?
Seems like he could carry his brother's playbook to class... maybe run the scout team as a QB3...
If nothing else; it might be fun.
Taulia Tagovailoa Quarterback Maryland | NFL Draft Profile & Scouting Report
Rating: 77.3 Rank: #12 Forty: 4.82 Taulia Tagovailoa is a quality physical prospect, with excellent mobility, and a decent arm, combined with impressive accuracy and has the professionalis...
www.nfldraftbuzz.com
