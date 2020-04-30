Taco Charlton cut

mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

Charles Harris should be cut as well. But this is a fine move. 5 sacks in 10 games seems fine on the surface but that was the absolute extent of his production. Nothing in the run game and he generated no pressure outside those 5 snaps. There’s a reason he didn’t play at the end of the year despite leading the team in sacks.
 
kcbrown

kcbrown

Many people on here wanted us to draft him. I watched him extensively in college and said that we should stay away from him. He just doesn't have it. However, think he did a good part-time job for a bad Fins team last year.

Charles Harris is sitting at home like :oops:
 
royalshank

royalshank

mrhankey81701 said:
Charles Harris should be cut as well. But this is a fine move. 5 sacks in 10 games seems fine on the surface but that was the absolute extent of his production. Nothing in the run game and he generated no pressure outside those 5 snaps. There’s a reason he didn’t play at the end of the year despite leading the team in sacks.
ill take your word for it. My bar was really low last year.
 
PSU Cane

PSU Cane

Dallas got rid of him bc of attitude issues. Any rumors of that still being an issue in Miami?
 
royalshank

royalshank

kcbrown said:
Many people on here wanted us to draft him. I watched him extensively in college and said that we should stay away from him. He just doesn't have it. However, think he did a good part-time job for a bad Fins team last year.

Charles Harris is sitting at home like :oops:
charles Harris can’t believe he’s still on the team.
 
