Tagging Day

BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Jul 18, 2010
5,324
3,411
Today is the first day to apply franchise and transition tags. Wanna make a prediction? Who, if anyone, gets tagged buy the Phins?
 
Danny

Danny

Apr 17, 2003
44,509
77,328
Kissimmee,FL
The only one that we should even consider would be Ogbah imo.
 
kangphin

kangphin

Aug 14, 2004
344
126
If there's any chance Gesicki would count as a wr, I wouldn't even attempt to tag and trade. That's just too much money locked up during March.
 
mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

Apr 23, 2010
8,202
7,332
Jersey
We only have two players who have a remote possibility of being tagged, Ogbah and Gesicki.

DE is $20+ million for the franchise tag and $16+ million for the transition tag. I think we can eliminate Ogbah being tagged as the price is just too high.

TE is ~$11 million for the franchise tag and ~$9 million for the transition tag. Gesicki will fight that based on how much he lined up outside as a WR and demand that he be paid accordingly.

I could see us throwing the TE tag on Gesicki, and him fighting to be a WR and ultimately the two sides settling in-between. Though, I personally have moved to the position that we should just let him hit FA as I do not see him living up to any contract he receives in free agency where at the end of the day he is a glorified slot receiver.
 
Travis34

Travis34

Aug 6, 2008
19,372
12,462
NE, Indiana
Doesn’t the transition tag give us some kind of compensation if Gesicki would sign elsewhere? Or does it just give us the right to match the offer
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Feb 26, 2004
12,585
18,767
New Jersey
Many F/A's don't live up to the big paydays they recieve during F/A.

What makes you think this year will be any different. Especially in comparing them to Miami's F/A?
 
