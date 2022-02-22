Tagging Day

We only have two players who have a remote possibility of being tagged, Ogbah and Gesicki.



DE is $20+ million for the franchise tag and $16+ million for the transition tag. I think we can eliminate Ogbah being tagged as the price is just too high.



TE is ~$11 million for the franchise tag and ~$9 million for the transition tag. Gesicki will fight that based on how much he lined up outside as a WR and demand that he be paid accordingly.



I could see us throwing the TE tag on Gesicki, and him fighting to be a WR and ultimately the two sides settling in-between. Though, I personally have moved to the position that we should just let him hit FA as I do not see him living up to any contract he receives in free agency where at the end of the day he is a glorified slot receiver.