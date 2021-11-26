Tagovailoa is a recipe for failure but finds success nonetheless

Perfect72 said:

Will Fuller – out for all but two games

DeVante Parker – unreliable week to week

Preston Williams – unreliable week to week

Jesse Davis – playing out of position, should be a guard

Liam Eichenberg – still learning to play tackle

Austin Jackson – getting better slowly at guard, not tackle

Two OCs – No consistency with the game planning or play calling

Playcalling – vanilla, nothing imaginative and nothing innovative

Running game – non-existent Put all that into a blender and you seriously have to ask yourself how anyone could succeed? Tua is literally sitting in a collapsing pocket. It is so bad that you can’t say he holds the ball too long. He has less than 2 second most of the time.



.....The worst part is that we still have no idea what exactly the Dolphins have in Tua. It’s not an excuse, it’s a reality. Very few believe that Tua would fail outside of Miami. That is probably true. Tua isn’t programmed to succeed in Miami. Not this year or right now. Miami made poor judgements from their offensive line, a failure to add quality running backs, and Flores missed on adding an OC who could put life into the offense.



LINK:



As you point out Tua is surrounded with players who are always injured or just not very good. Yet he has already shown that is is better than half the starters in the NFL. Put him in an offense with a solid OL, a running game and more than one quality WR and he will be a top tier QB.The Dolphins would be absolute idiots if they traded for a veteran QB to replace Tua and that includes trading for Watson. I am sure the Saints would love to have Tua and if the Dolphins are foolish enough to trade for Watson, I hope Tua ends up going to the Saints. The Saints with Tua at QB and Payton as their HC would be in the SB within 2 years and the Dolphins after trading away their future for Watson will be mediocre for the next five years.