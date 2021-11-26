Tagovailoa is a recipe for failure but finds success nonetheless

Perfect72
It's Only Happened ONCE!
.....it is very hard to overlook the recipe that he supposed to be the main ingredient for.
.....The worst part is that we still have no idea what exactly the Dolphins have in Tua. It’s not an excuse, it’s a reality. Very few believe that Tua would fail outside of Miami. That is probably true. Tua isn’t programmed to succeed in Miami. Not this year or right now. Miami made poor judgements from their offensive line, a failure to add quality running backs, and Flores missed on adding an OC who could put life into the offense.
LINK: https://phinphanatic.com/2021/11/26/tua-tagovailoa-recipe-failure-finds-success-nonetheless/
Thoughts?
- Will Fuller – out for all but two games
- DeVante Parker – unreliable week to week
- Preston Williams – unreliable week to week
- Jesse Davis – playing out of position, should be a guard
- Liam Eichenberg – still learning to play tackle
- Austin Jackson – getting better slowly at guard, not tackle
- Two OCs – No consistency with the game planning or play calling
- Playcalling – vanilla, nothing imaginative and nothing innovative
- Running game – non-existent
