 Tagovailoa's situation is a recipe for failure but finds success nonetheless | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tagovailoa's situation is a recipe for failure but finds success nonetheless

Perfect72

Perfect72

It's Only Happened ONCE!
.....it is very hard to overlook the recipe that he supposed to be the main ingredient for.
  • Will Fuller – out for all but two games
  • DeVante Parker – unreliable week to week
  • Preston Williams – unreliable week to week
  • Jesse Davis – playing out of position, should be a guard
  • Liam Eichenberg – still learning to play tackle
  • Austin Jackson – getting better slowly at guard, not tackle
  • Two OCs – No consistency with the game planning or play calling
  • Playcalling – vanilla, nothing imaginative and nothing innovative
  • Running game – non-existent
Put all that into a blender and you seriously have to ask yourself how anyone could succeed? Tua is literally sitting in a collapsing pocket. It is so bad that you can’t say he holds the ball too long. He has less than 2 second most of the time.

.....The worst part is that we still have no idea what exactly the Dolphins have in Tua. It’s not an excuse, it’s a reality. Very few believe that Tua would fail outside of Miami. That is probably true. Tua isn’t programmed to succeed in Miami. Not this year or right now. Miami made poor judgements from their offensive line, a failure to add quality running backs, and Flores missed on adding an OC who could put life into the offense.

LINK: https://phinphanatic.com/2021/11/26/tua-tagovailoa-recipe-failure-finds-success-nonetheless/

Thoughts? 🤔
 
phishfan4life

phishfan4life

Scout Team
I completely agree. I think the biggest obstacle is the complete lack of a running game. I think if we had a running game that made defenses just consider it, Tua would look a lot better. Now I'm not saying Tua will be a top 5 QB, but he definitely has the ability to be top 10-15 if we can give him some time and a running game.

Now, sit back and wait for the "a great QB can transcend all of this, so why are we wasting time with Tua?" response.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Tua is an NFL starting caliber player. Hes proved that with the dog **** coaches and teammates hes had to endure.

Trading him and getting Watson will be looked back as one of the worst moves in franchise history. Right up there with Culpepper/Brees.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Perfect72 said:
As you point out Tua is surrounded with players who are always injured or just not very good. Yet he has already shown that is is better than half the starters in the NFL. Put him in an offense with a solid OL, a running game and more than one quality WR and he will be a top tier QB.

The Dolphins would be absolute idiots if they traded for a veteran QB to replace Tua and that includes trading for Watson. I am sure the Saints would love to have Tua and if the Dolphins are foolish enough to trade for Watson, I hope Tua ends up going to the Saints. The Saints with Tua at QB and Payton as their HC would be in the SB within 2 years and the Dolphins after trading away their future for Watson will be mediocre for the next five years.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Most casual fans will look at stats and judge a quarterback based on that. Or won/loss record, which I've always viewed as a team stat/accomplishment.

But really when you look at what Tua has dealt with, how can you not be impressed?

Yes, definitely hard to judge him in some respects. Also, hard to judge the OC'S who are limited by seriously bad offensive line play.
 
Y

Yoodakine56

Club Member
And yet the haters say an elite QB can elevate the players around them. I find that true in a way, but only to a certain extent... and OP, your list says it all.
 
