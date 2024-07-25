 Tahj Washington On IR... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tahj Washington On IR...

Unfortunate for him. Hopefully the tear is minor and he can be cleared for mini camp next year.
 
I don't even remember him getting hurt. Did it happen in the OTA's?
 
This was already known. It’s why we picked up McGowan.
 
Sucks for the kid. I don't think it's much of an issue for the team. A job just opened up on PS this year.

Alot more eggs are in the Malik Washington basket, at the moment.

Here's hoping for health for the rest of the squad.
 
