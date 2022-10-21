Tailgates Sunday Night?

Sunday night will be mu first time ever in Miami for a game. Fifty years as a fan. Would love to stop by a few tailgates of fellow Finheaven posters. I've read several other out of towners are coming in for this game also.



If you are tailgating and wouldn't mind visitors, please post in this thread. I met up with the poster formerly known as Hoops when the Dolphins played the team formerly known as the Redskins in DC several years ago.



If the tailgate locations aren't known until you arrive on Sunday, kindly give us an update here.



Thanks!