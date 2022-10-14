Tailgating advice

Can any locals help me out here?



My old man and I are flying to Ft Lauderdale today. We’ll be staying at a hotel on South Beach from Friday till Monday. He’s a big Vikings fan, and I’m (obviously) a big Dolphins fan, so we try to go to the game whenever our teams play one another. Last two matchups have been in Minnesota though, so this will be our first one in Miami. Last time I came down for a game was the horrific 2007 season when I was 14, so it’s been a while.



We’re hoping to tailgate Sunday. We’d like to get to the stadium early and hang out drinking beer and eating for a while before heading inside. I think we plan to go pretty hard, since this trip is doubling as my 30th birthday celebration. Anyone have any suggestions on that front? I don’t really know anything about the tailgating scene at NFL games, never done it before.



Also, if any locals have suggestions for stuff to check out tonight and tomorrow night, that would also be appreciated.