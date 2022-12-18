Take a breath

Guys we are dealing with a first year head coach, some of you seem to forget this. Has he made some questionable play calls on third downs? Yes. He has also made some outstanding play calls. Hopefully he learns from this season. We are still in the hunt, and many of us didn’t think the team would be this good this season.







Keep in mind we are playing with third and fourth string CB’s, a LB crew devoid of talent, and another season with patch work o-line. X-man seems to not just lost one step but 2-3 our best CB is an unstaffed rookie. We can still win 11 games this season if we win out. That game last night proved we belong and the L doesn’t fall directly on the coach receivers have to take a bit of the blame both Sheffield and Hill dropped easy touchdowns. I am still happy and the future is bright.







It's not the coaching is bad. It's the same mistakes every game. I am optimistic, but I get frustrated losing winnable games