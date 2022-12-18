 Take a breath | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
  • If you are using Chrome and have issues with FinHeaven freezing up. The fix is to go to the Site Settings under preferences and change the Ad setting to Allow for FinHeaven.

    • 1. On your Android phone or tablet, open the Chrome app
    • 2. At the top right, tap More Info
    • 3. Tap Site settings
    • 4. Next to "Ads," tap the Down arrow
    • 5. Tap Allowed
    • 6. Reload the webpage

    Google blocks any ads that are not Google Ads by default which is what causes these issues.

Take a breath

J

JRoX239

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 10, 2019
Messages
135
Reaction score
216
Age
37
Location
Ft. Myers
Guys we are dealing with a first year head coach, some of you seem to forget this. Has he made some questionable play calls on third downs? Yes. He has also made some outstanding play calls. Hopefully he learns from this season. We are still in the hunt, and many of us didn’t think the team would be this good this season.

Keep in mind we are playing with third and fourth string CB’s, a LB crew devoid of talent, and another season with patch work o-line. X-man seems to not just lost one step but 2-3 our best CB is an unstaffed rookie. We can still win 11 games this season if we win out. That game last night proved we belong and the L doesn’t fall directly on the coach receivers have to take a bit of the blame both Sheffield and Hill dropped easy touchdowns. I am still happy and the future is bright.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
11,612
Reaction score
13,355
JRoX239 said:
Guys we are dealing with a first year head coach, some of you seem to forget this. Has he made some questionable play calls on third downs? Yes. He has also made some outstanding play calls. Hopefully he learns from this season. We are still in the hunt, and many of us didn’t think the team would be this good this season.



Keep in mind we are playing with third and fourth string CB’s, a LB crew devoid of talent, and another season with patch work o-line. X-man seems to not just lost one step but 2-3 our best CB is an unstaffed rookie. We can still win 11 games this season if we win out. That game last night proved we belong and the L doesn’t fall directly on the coach receivers have to take a bit of the blame both Sheffield and Hill dropped easy touchdowns. I am still happy and the future is bright.



It's not the coaching is bad. It's the same mistakes every game. I am optimistic, but I get frustrated losing winnable games
Click to expand...
 
M

Marino2.0

Club Member
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
1,976
Reaction score
5,427
McDaniel is a very good coach. Tua is a very good quarterback. The receivers are great. The offensive line is okay, which is a huge improvement on recent seasons. The defensive line is very good, with very good pass rushers. That’s all a great starting point for the future.

But there’s lots of room for improvement. On offense, the tight end room is a catastrophe. The running back room needs improvement (though Mostert was obviously excellent last night). And we need another quality swing tackle unless we’re going to keep Fisher around.

Defense is the bigger problem. Boyer is a bad defensive coordinator. We need to hire Fangio this off-season. Our linebackers might be the worst bunch in the league. Elandon Roberts should not be getting NFL snaps. We need at least one and probably two new ILBs this off-season. Raekwon Davis is also one of the worst nose tackles in the league right now. It would be nice to upgrade on him.

Finally, the secondary is destroyed. Injury has played a huge part in that, but Xavien is awful, and we need more NFL caliber safeties.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom