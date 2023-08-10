Take a Chill Pill

FinsGonnaRock06
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 24, 2006
- Messages
- 2,671
- Reaction score
- 3,767
- Age
- 58
We all need to step back and Relax. This Team is very good. We have a Top 5 Defense in my opinion. We already know the Offense can score with anyone.
I believe the Team might be feeling the lofty expectations put on them this year. I believe once the real games start, we will all be VERY excited once again
FinsUp Boys and Girls
