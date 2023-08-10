 Take a Chill Pill | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Take a Chill Pill

We all need to step back and Relax. This Team is very good. We have a Top 5 Defense in my opinion. We already know the Offense can score with anyone.
I believe the Team might be feeling the lofty expectations put on them this year. I believe once the real games start, we will all be VERY excited once again

FinsUp Boys and Girls 🐬🏈💪
 
But the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line the o-line is so bad it’s historically bad we won’t win a single game Chris Grier should be fired he is the worst GM in NFL history why won’t anyone listen to me!!!!!




Did I do it right?
 
Overall feeling about the offense and Tua because the defense was out of sight for me the past two days is..

Relax..:) they are trying new things.

Tua will not making these practice decisions in game.

Wynn is an upgrade over Liam we’ll have a healthy Terron once the season starts, Hunt shoukd continue to get better, Williams ain’t stupid, he knows he has to play well..Austin at right tackle should be better than what we rolled with last year, he is worth keeping an eye on though.

Defense looks dominate without Ramsey do there’s that.

Berrios is an upgrade Robbie is an upgrade, Ez will play this year.
 
The defense is gonna be our strong suit early in the year, we need to get lucky and hope Tua stays healthy. If Tua stays healthy we could make the playoffs again. I'm not worried about how Tua looks so far, like you said they are trying new things in camp and Tuas accuracy isnt going to disappear in one offseason.
 
I don't let the "sky is falling" crowd deter me. I'm excited. I'm ready for the Chargers week one. It just can't get here fast enough!
 
I rewatched the Packers game from Xmas day. Wanted to see Rodgers against us, granted new scheme this year.

We ran the ball very well in that game, especially early. Beating ourself on O was the true reason we blew it.

Holding call, high snap for a dead play, then punt.

If the D is as advertised we should be in a position to give our O ample chances. But the discipline and attention to detail needs to be better. I'm hopeful it will be. But it's the primary aspect to monitor IMHO.
 
