Take a deep breath and remember the Chargers game from last year

We were blistering last year and then we got spanked by the chargers and 49ers. We didn’t have an opportunity with the Chargers at least to apply the lessons learned from that loss until this season if you recall.



Of course it would’ve been better if we had won the game, if Conner Williams hadn’t been hurt and Crapenberg hadn‘t been starting in his place. And everything else that went wrong.



Yes our Defense needs work, but our offense now has this film in the can that they can learn from, so that in December when we meet Buffalo again, with really and truly high stakes just because how much of the season will be left, maybe it will be like the Chargers rematch of this year and we will leverage the benefit of the film of how they beat us and stopped our offense and use that to deliver a victory against our division rival in December when the playoff seeding is coming down to the wire.



