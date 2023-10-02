 Take a deep breath and remember the Chargers game from last year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Take a deep breath and remember the Chargers game from last year

We were blistering last year and then we got spanked by the chargers and 49ers. We didn’t have an opportunity with the Chargers at least to apply the lessons learned from that loss until this season if you recall.

Of course it would’ve been better if we had won the game, if Conner Williams hadn’t been hurt and Crapenberg hadn‘t been starting in his place. And everything else that went wrong.

Yes our Defense needs work, but our offense now has this film in the can that they can learn from, so that in December when we meet Buffalo again, with really and truly high stakes just because how much of the season will be left, maybe it will be like the Chargers rematch of this year and we will leverage the benefit of the film of how they beat us and stopped our offense and use that to deliver a victory against our division rival in December when the playoff seeding is coming down to the wire.

I have spoken…
 
How can watching film help the offense for next time if they don't fix the o-line between now and then? The offense only works when Tua is able to get rid of the ball quickly. When Buffalo disrupted that, the line wasn't good enough to allow Tua to wait for someone to get open.
 
If McD allows the opposing defense to hold Tyreek to 3 catches, we have a problem. The man needs to touch the ball. No defense should be able to limit him to 3 catches. And if it does, Waddle should be feasting.
 
Tua will shred, the issue folks have is you should not be getting over confident when you haven't accomplished jack as a team.

be angry, stay angry, no mercy and dont believe your hype until you have accomplished something
 
Thank you!

I don't care if we do jet sweeps with him all day to get things going but the man has to have the ball in his hands or we are screwed.

It's not just his catching ability, he makes people miss, he's shifty as hell.

I don't want to hear about bump n run coverage bs...MCD needs to get cheetah the ball.
 
