“Take Yours”

I know it’s a bad time- we’re hurting.

But never question my football- ever.



Keep your stats. I trust my eyes.



Y’all dog Josh Allen out at every turn &, of course, I get it… it’s the enemy…



But every time you’ve done so I’ve been there to take a beating saying Josh Allen is one of the greatest PLAYERS I’ve ever seen. Not QB- fokin BALLER.



Trophies are a matter of circumstance. Ask Dan Marino.



Stats can be misleading. Ask Tua Tagovailoa.



You know a goddamn football player when you see one & if you don’t, that’s not someone else’s fault.



This is a narcissist arse thread but some of you REQUIRE BEING MADE AWARE, you may know more than me… but I promise it’s not by much.



Know your place, haters.



Coge lo tuyo- get yours.