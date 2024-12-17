“Take Yours”

marino13zach54
“Coge lo tuyo”
I know it’s a bad time- we’re hurting.
But never question my football- ever.
I know a lot of you don’t like me. But never question my football- ever.
Keep your stats. I trust my eyes.
Y’all dog Josh Allen out at every turn &, of course, I get it… it’s the enemy…
But every time you’ve done so I’ve been there to take a beating saying Josh Allen is one of the greatest PLAYERS I’ve ever seen. Not QB- fokin BALLER.
B.A.L.L.E.R.
Trophies are a matter of circumstance. Ask Dan Marino.
Stats can be misleading. Ask Tua Tagovailoa.
You know a goddamn football player when you see one & if you don’t, that’s not someone else’s fault.
This is a narcissist arse thread but some of you REQUIRE BEING MADE AWARE, you may know more than me… but I promise it’s not by much.
Know your place, haters.
Coge lo tuyo- get yours.
