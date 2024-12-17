 “Take Yours” | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

“Take Yours”

marino13zach54

marino13zach54

Always Be Closing
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 23, 2016
Messages
3,966
Reaction score
7,037
“Coge lo tuyo”

I know it’s a bad time- we’re hurting.
But never question my football- ever.

I know a lot of you don’t like me. But never question my football- ever.

Keep your stats. I trust my eyes.

Y’all dog Josh Allen out at every turn &, of course, I get it… it’s the enemy…

But every time you’ve done so I’ve been there to take a beating saying Josh Allen is one of the greatest PLAYERS I’ve ever seen. Not QB- fokin BALLER.

B.A.L.L.E.R.





Trophies are a matter of circumstance. Ask Dan Marino.

Stats can be misleading. Ask Tua Tagovailoa.

You know a goddamn football player when you see one & if you don’t, that’s not someone else’s fault.

This is a narcissist arse thread but some of you REQUIRE BEING MADE AWARE, you may know more than me… but I promise it’s not by much.

Know your place, haters.

Coge lo tuyo- get yours.
 
Steve Brule GIF by MOODMAN
 
It’s weird when people on the internet think other people think about them.

It’s even weirder when you still think that type of way as a grown man.



Hint: nobody cares
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom