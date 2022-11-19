Taking a look at our new players this year

It's the bye week so why not take a look at how our new players have done so far? First thought , I have to mention our new HC. McDaniel has been great imo and some of these new players wouldn’t even be here if he wasn’t the HC so I'm glad he's our HC. But lets see how our new players have done.



Hill-Wow. What a great addition he's been. I normally hate trading away high picks but Hill was/is totally worth it. He's not only having a great season but he's making everyone else on that offense better and he's been na great teammate and captain.



Armstead- Another great addition to this team. Not only having a good season but he's the leader of that O-line and the team is just so much better with him in there.



Williams-I thought we were getting a good OG, instead we got a great center. Him and Armstead have made this a so much better O-line than we've seen in years.



Jeff Wilson- He's only been here for two games but what a difference he's making already. The offense seems so much more complete with him out there.



Mostert- While Wilson is getting lots of the attention with his two games, Mostert has played well for us all year. Great speed but he runs hard too. Our RB room is the best we've had since Ricky and Ronnie



Kohou- What a great find this kid was. Has done the most out of the chances he's gotten and we have a keeper. With all the injuries we've had at DB, he's been one of the best corners in the NFL this year. Not bad for an UDFA.



Chubb-He's only played two games for us but you can see how much he's already helping our defense. The good news is that his best games are ahead for him



Shell- If Ajax didn’t get hurt Shell might be with another team. Instead he has played well for us and right now I'd keep him staring at RT



Ingram- Here's another veteran who has help our defense often. Another good add this season.



Bethel- He was supposed to be a good ST's player but he's getting snaps on defense and making plays. His best game coming this past Sunday against Cleveland



Cracraft-Another guy that is a good ST's player but has help on offense and caught TD passes in back to back games.



Sherfield-Yet another ST's player but he's become our #3 WR and he's playing well. Good blocker downfield and catching passes too.



Ingold-One of my favorite additions this year. Great blocker who can catch the ball too and run in short yards situations



Bridgewater-he is what he's always been. A backup QB and not very good imo. He should be gone after this season



Thompson-Was a bit up and down as a rookie QB but imo he showed enough to be considered for the backup job next year



Ced Wilson- Disappointing to say the least as I was expecting much better. Was hurt early and seems to be starting to come alive. Time will tell



Tindall- 3rd round pick and yes, I was expecting more from him but has barely gotten snaps on defense. Hoping for much better next year



EZ-Same as Tindall, I thought he'd get to play this year but right now it looks like he could go inactive for the whole year



Little-Had one good game and a few bad ones



Edmonds-Was hoping for much better but drops and not some good running lets us down. Glad we got Wilson instead of him



While we haven’t gotten much from our draft class(only 4 players and none before round 3) and a couple of players not living up to expectations, We really added a lot of good/great players this year. I'm not the biggest Grier fan but he did some good things this off season starting with our new HC, the big trade for Hill and then adding some good free agents.



Tell us what you think and if I forgot somebody then feel free to add him.