Taking a look at our new players this year

It's the bye week so why not take a look at how our new players have done so far? First thought , I have to mention our new HC. McDaniel has been great imo and some of these new players wouldn’t even be here if he wasn’t the HC so I'm glad he's our HC. But lets see how our new players have done.

Hill-Wow. What a great addition he's been. I normally hate trading away high picks but Hill was/is totally worth it. He's not only having a great season but he's making everyone else on that offense better and he's been na great teammate and captain.

Armstead- Another great addition to this team. Not only having a good season but he's the leader of that O-line and the team is just so much better with him in there.

Williams-I thought we were getting a good OG, instead we got a great center. Him and Armstead have made this a so much better O-line than we've seen in years.

Jeff Wilson- He's only been here for two games but what a difference he's making already. The offense seems so much more complete with him out there.

Mostert- While Wilson is getting lots of the attention with his two games, Mostert has played well for us all year. Great speed but he runs hard too. Our RB room is the best we've had since Ricky and Ronnie

Kohou- What a great find this kid was. Has done the most out of the chances he's gotten and we have a keeper. With all the injuries we've had at DB, he's been one of the best corners in the NFL this year. Not bad for an UDFA.

Chubb-He's only played two games for us but you can see how much he's already helping our defense. The good news is that his best games are ahead for him

Shell- If Ajax didn’t get hurt Shell might be with another team. Instead he has played well for us and right now I'd keep him staring at RT

Ingram- Here's another veteran who has help our defense often. Another good add this season.

Bethel- He was supposed to be a good ST's player but he's getting snaps on defense and making plays. His best game coming this past Sunday against Cleveland

Cracraft-Another guy that is a good ST's player but has help on offense and caught TD passes in back to back games.

Sherfield-Yet another ST's player but he's become our #3 WR and he's playing well. Good blocker downfield and catching passes too.

Ingold-One of my favorite additions this year. Great blocker who can catch the ball too and run in short yards situations

Bridgewater-he is what he's always been. A backup QB and not very good imo. He should be gone after this season

Thompson-Was a bit up and down as a rookie QB but imo he showed enough to be considered for the backup job next year

Ced Wilson- Disappointing to say the least as I was expecting much better. Was hurt early and seems to be starting to come alive. Time will tell

Tindall- 3rd round pick and yes, I was expecting more from him but has barely gotten snaps on defense. Hoping for much better next year

EZ-Same as Tindall, I thought he'd get to play this year but right now it looks like he could go inactive for the whole year

Little-Had one good game and a few bad ones

Edmonds-Was hoping for much better but drops and not some good running lets us down. Glad we got Wilson instead of him

While we haven’t gotten much from our draft class(only 4 players and none before round 3) and a couple of players not living up to expectations, We really added a lot of good/great players this year. I'm not the biggest Grier fan but he did some good things this off season starting with our new HC, the big trade for Hill and then adding some good free agents.

Tell us what you think and if I forgot somebody then feel free to add him.
 
Nice write up. You nailed it!
Totally agree with your assessment.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
19,549
Reaction score
20,197
Nice writeup.

Hill has been a difference maker. One of the best offensive threats this franchise has ever had. His addition, and what he's meant to players around him, moved the needle for this franchise.

Agree with your analysis.
 
Last edited:
AMakados10

I’ve learned rookies get 3 years grace period from me. I expected Tua to be great and watched that mofo tear up college football every week.

It highlights patience with other players though like Eichenberg and Noah may even deserve 4 because of his age.
 
yeah some of the young guys will take time but at last we have a good coaching staff. It is pretty amazing that we're 7-3 without much contributions from our draft though Kohou is in a way part of our draft
 
Nugtron

Morstead may have the cushiest job ever, he's earned it for sure tho.

My favorite pickup(sans superstars) has been Ingold, I've said it before but dude should open up an IHoP.
 
Dolfan5000

Hill is great and no question the best acquisition Miami has made since trading for Ricky but Ingold and Armstead are out there doing the most dirty work. Ingold will decleat anyone unsuspecting him in the open field and Armstead is just a flat out wall on the left side.
 
Also, the job our new O-line coaches have done is pretty amazing too btw
 
1972forever

Whether it was Grier and his staff that made the transactions to bring in all those players or MCDaniel went to Grier and told him which players he wanted. The players they have added since MCDaniel was hired has to rate at the very top of any group of players the Dolphins have ever added from one season to the next.
 
