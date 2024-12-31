Taking a Weapon vs. Building the Lines

We see this discussion every year, and there are Finheaven brothers who always lean towards drafting offensive playmakers, and other brothers who always ALWAYS advocate for more and better linemen... and honestly, you could probably put me in the second category. I don't think I've advocated for a QB, RB, WR, or TE in the first in several years...



But this year, there is exactly one player I'd jump on if he somehow slid down to us. Not Ward or (shudder) Sanders... but WR, Tetairoa McMillian.



Why? Well, we've lacked a dominant X for years... many years, and Hill is only gonna be here another year or two, while Waddle looks like a career long WR2 and injury risk.



At 6'5", McMillan is a hands catcher who uses his natural leverage to create space. He lacks world class speed, but so did Jerry Rice... and as we've seen over the last two years, a stable of small gazelles only takes you so far.



Do I think McMillian will fall to us? No, not really... but I've seen Mocks where he falls into the mid-teens and grabbing him in the money round would not preclude us from drafting Guards and DL in the second and third rounds where these positions usually start coming off the board.



I still think that we'll go Edge, considering the injured status and contracts of both Chubb and Phillips, but if McMillan falls a bit, I think we'd take a looooong look.