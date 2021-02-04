Taking that Next Step

By all accounts, the Miami Dolphins rebuild is going extremely well. The gains, on defense in particular, were light years ahead of what I expected. The defense isn't perfect, but looking around at playoff teams the Dolphins unit is better than most in the postseason. Certainly, I'd take Miami's defense over KC's and Tampa Bay's. I do like the Buccaneers linebacking unit better, but it's hard to beat the Dolphins secondary and scheme.



Anyway, the next step is the hardest. A lot of teams get to the level where Miami is, but making that next leap is hard. From marginal playoff contender, to super bowl contender is the next level. Can the Dolphins finally get there?



It all begins with Tua's development. If you look at his best moments from the 2020 season, there is a lot to like. If that's what he becomes on a consistent level, would anyone complain? Obviously, Miami needs more talent on offense particularly at wide receiver, running back and offensive line. One more standout offensive lineman would likely complete the rebuild there. Too often, Tua had opposing defenders in his face quickly.



So, how would you approach the Dolphins areas of need? Keep in mind Miami has roughly $25 million in salary cap. While that's reportedly the eighth most in the league, the team won't be able to go on a wild spending spree like last year. Perhaps, the Dolphins find one or two starters in free agency.



Here are the biggest needs and some ideas on how to solve them.



Wide Receiver ---- Draft Smith and sign Samuel. Ideally, Miami could trade down a couple of spots and still land Smith. The consolation prize in the draft is Chase and Waddle. That's a great situation for the Dolphins.



Running Back --- Avoid high priced free agents. Look at Harris, Williams in that 2A range. Stevens a little later. Get a big, power back to complement Gaskins and Ahmed.



Center --- At the right price bring back Karras. Humphreys, Meyers and Dickerson could be draft upgrades, maybe with pick 2b. Lindstrom, from Boston College, is another possibility.



Pass Rusher --- This is a tough one. There really aren't pass rushers jumping off the screen draft wise. I don't think Miami has the money to bring in someone like Floyd in free agency, who likely ends up with a contract in the $17-20 million range. I think that #18 spot in the draft is where you take a chance on someone. Everyone has their favorites. Kwity Paye if he gets there is interesting. Rousseau is a gamble on greatness type pick, Ossai from Texas, Basham, Collins?



Middle Linebacker --- How about signing Milano away from Buffalo? That could be an expensive option. Not much to like in the draft. Parsons if character checks out. I like Bolton, but he is on the small side.



Safety -- Maybe Miami can get an extra second round pick and take Grant, in that range. He was one of the top players in the Senior Bowl and held up well when the North needed to use him as a corner.



Defensive Tackle --- I'd start looking maybe 3rd round or later. Shelvin, from LSU, would be nice as a run-stuffer. If Barmore is there at #18, I'd think Flores would have to consider it.



Thoughts?