Taking that Next Step

By all accounts, the Miami Dolphins rebuild is going extremely well. The gains, on defense in particular, were light years ahead of what I expected. The defense isn't perfect, but looking around at playoff teams the Dolphins unit is better than most in the postseason. Certainly, I'd take Miami's defense over KC's and Tampa Bay's. I do like the Buccaneers linebacking unit better, but it's hard to beat the Dolphins secondary and scheme.

Anyway, the next step is the hardest. A lot of teams get to the level where Miami is, but making that next leap is hard. From marginal playoff contender, to super bowl contender is the next level. Can the Dolphins finally get there?

It all begins with Tua's development. If you look at his best moments from the 2020 season, there is a lot to like. If that's what he becomes on a consistent level, would anyone complain? Obviously, Miami needs more talent on offense particularly at wide receiver, running back and offensive line. One more standout offensive lineman would likely complete the rebuild there. Too often, Tua had opposing defenders in his face quickly.

So, how would you approach the Dolphins areas of need? Keep in mind Miami has roughly $25 million in salary cap. While that's reportedly the eighth most in the league, the team won't be able to go on a wild spending spree like last year. Perhaps, the Dolphins find one or two starters in free agency.

Here are the biggest needs and some ideas on how to solve them.

Wide Receiver ---- Draft Smith and sign Samuel. Ideally, Miami could trade down a couple of spots and still land Smith. The consolation prize in the draft is Chase and Waddle. That's a great situation for the Dolphins.

Running Back --- Avoid high priced free agents. Look at Harris, Williams in that 2A range. Stevens a little later. Get a big, power back to complement Gaskins and Ahmed.

Center --- At the right price bring back Karras. Humphreys, Meyers and Dickerson could be draft upgrades, maybe with pick 2b. Lindstrom, from Boston College, is another possibility.

Pass Rusher --- This is a tough one. There really aren't pass rushers jumping off the screen draft wise. I don't think Miami has the money to bring in someone like Floyd in free agency, who likely ends up with a contract in the $17-20 million range. I think that #18 spot in the draft is where you take a chance on someone. Everyone has their favorites. Kwity Paye if he gets there is interesting. Rousseau is a gamble on greatness type pick, Ossai from Texas, Basham, Collins?

Middle Linebacker --- How about signing Milano away from Buffalo? That could be an expensive option. Not much to like in the draft. Parsons if character checks out. I like Bolton, but he is on the small side.

Safety -- Maybe Miami can get an extra second round pick and take Grant, in that range. He was one of the top players in the Senior Bowl and held up well when the North needed to use him as a corner.

Defensive Tackle --- I'd start looking maybe 3rd round or later. Shelvin, from LSU, would be nice as a run-stuffer. If Barmore is there at #18, I'd think Flores would have to consider it.

Thoughts?
 
You didn't mention Pitts :p So you know I won't be onboard.

But seriously great write up SF, in agreement with a lot of what you say. Will get to one of my usual dissertation type of responses if I get sucked into a boring meeting this afternoon.
 
I'm with you on Pitts, though. Absolutely love him. Just don't see Miami going there, but hoping he's gone before New England picks. The Patriots have a ton of cap space this year so they could be back in the running in 2021. The AFC East is going to be interesting.
 
WR draft Smith and Eskridge
OL draft Meinerz
RB draft Williams
Safety draft Lecounte
pass rush, agree best guy at 18
MLB, agree on Milano
DT, don’t see a nose I like
 
Not going to argue TT's improvement isn't important, but . . .
I think his improvement is close to a guarantee, given a lot of live experience, an off-season, and, I hope, better game-plans/play-calling.
To me, the biggest hurdle is O weapons. Big RB and a couple of quick/fast WRs.
I'd place high importance on WR/edge/LB. Why? I expect a FA RB. Tried twice last year and neither were top-tier. OL? I doubt Flo bites, though, admittedly, I don't know his evaluation of OLmen. I'm inclined he'll give them another year with the possible exception of Karras. I don't think the staff sees OL as priority over WR/Edge/LB.
Those aren't the only positions I'd like addressed, but highest importance. Between draft and FA, getting two WRs, RB, Edge or LB are not unreasonable and would help the team significantly.
Cap will be tough. Assuming no cap change, Miami has ~$25mm. $10mm for rookies, $5-10mm carryover, 1 quality FA. That's about it. Yes, cuts/restructuring can change that.
 
I think we double up on receiver in the draft. We can come away with Smith and one of the quick ones like Eskridge. Back that move up by landing Harris or Etienne at RB. Fill in an oline piece in FA and maybe S or LBer. The offense will be totally different and lightyears better!
 
Keep in mind with approximately $25m in cap space, before signing draft picks, the cap will be about $11m less after signing the draft choices. So cutting some contracts looks likely to happen to gain some wiggle room. I just don't see Miami doing anything more than potential bargin hunting during F/A this year. Forget about signing any big names. Think its not going to be plausible this year.
 
I'm uncomfortable with "bargain." I expect mid-tier guys and/or looking for unrealized potential. Predicting contract cuts/restructures would be an interesting thread
 
I tend to agree, we need to resign the players on our roster that we want to hold on to, I would certainly look to resign Karass and Needham (despite the Bills game he had a good season overall and adds depth there). Ogbah too should be a priority, we only got him in on a 2 year contract, so he's entering a contract year this year, think he's a keeper. We also need to make up our minds on Gesicki who is also in a contract year. That $23million (current projection on OTC) , will go pretty quick especially with 4 top 50 picks and potentially more to sign.
 
The Dolphins had to be among the worst in the league as far as three and outs on offense.

Miami's defense immediately becomes better with those types of offensive additions.
 
Some good ideas in there, thanks @SF Dolphin Fan !

At WR, we've seen that good WR's can be had in round 2, guys like Tee Higgins and Chase Claypool have been exceptional. But I will not be upset if we draft Ja'Marr Chase at #3 overall, because IMHO, he is special.

I'm completely on-board with your thinking about how to handle the RB position. We may get a top notch RB in round 2, but I wouldn't burn a 1st on the position, nor would I throw around big FA money on it. What we need are better OL. THAT is the key to a running game, and a pocket that allows Tua to excel.

I look at the interior offensive line as one position with 3 starters, but the center position is a bit different. The Center is a helper and an organizer. Typically, C doesn't dominate anyone, so his real fundamental value doesn't show up on film, because it is putting his teammates in the proper position to succeed. IMHO, Karras excelled at that this year, so I'd like him to stay at C or at least teach our next C how to do it properly. That said, our LG was very expensive and only exactly average as a player. Karras far exceeded his backup salary--and may not b e resignable because he'll command a much higher salary next year. But Ereck Flowers did not live up to his salary. I'm not for getting rid of him, because competent OL seems to be rare in Miami. But, at a minimum, we need to groom a LG to replace Flowers because of cost, a C to replace Karras because his cost has gone up, and then the RG position has been a revolving door of crap. Solomon Kindley was our best option, but he is a power pig, and can't really pull effectively. He needs a body refinement, and he got injured. Not the cornerstone of a rebuild. Then there is the tweener Robert Hunt, who is physically dominating, huge, and has the potential to be a very good guard. At RT, he's a liability because he has minus feet, and we need someone with plus feet to protect Tua's blindside. Jesse Davis can do a competent job at both RG and RT, but he's not young anymore, so ideally we'd like to upgrade from him ... unfortunately, that guy isn't on the roster yet, so we need to draft another RT and possibly RG as well. So Center? Yes. LG? Yes. RG? Yes, but less pressing. RT? Yes. The bottom line is we need better OL.

Pass Rusher, yes, we definitely need this position. Unfortunately, we've just faced two drafts (last year and this year) that really lack pass rushers. If we had the #3 pick last year, we would have been hoping Chase Young fell or we could trade up. He is elite. Nobody like that exists in this draft. There are only two types, 1) guys with the elite tools and poor production, or 2) guys with some tools but lacking significant tools or mediocre tools. Pass rushers who do not produce in college have the highest possible bust potential and the lowest possible boom potential. Their entire allure if the reality that their ceiling is incredibly high. I'm not comfortable drafting a pass rusher like Kwity Paye, because that lack of production scares the heck out of me. While I like Barmore, there's a LOT of red flags there too, including production and the track record of Alabama top picks along the DL. So the crop is bad, and I'd rather select to the strengths of the draft where possible. Just my personal preference. Then there's the consideration of our defense's requirement for flexibility. Most of these prospects are not ideal fits for our defense. We require our OLB's to be hybrid players to also shift to OLB, and preferrably also shift to MLB. We require our DE's to also be able to shift into DT. That is a wide array of required skills and few players have that wide array. The Kyle Van Noy role is not one of being an elite speed rusher ... it requires a LOT more than that. But if you draft a Myles Garret, you want him rushing the passer almost 100% of the time. Our defense would require him to do lots of other stuff, and his value in our system would not be as great as in others. To a certain degree, we've adjusted our defense to accommodate Emanuel Ogbah in that sort of role. And his success means we're not wasting a top pick to replace him in that role. We're looking for the next Kyle Van Noy. Barring finding that guy, we'll probably plug the improving Andrew Van Ginkel into that role, but he is less physical vs. the run. A high end version of this might be the Owusu-Koramoah kid, who has unreal potential, but hasn't really refined it yet. IMHO, we need a guy like UVa's Charles Snowden, who has a 6'6 frame, long arms, pass rush ability, but is a traditional LB who can set the edge and play the run. Snowden is also a bright student of the game from a top university (Virginia) who will study and master the defense, while also having the speed, quickness, and pass rush ability to excel. He is versatile and explosive. But, he is coming off of an injured 2020, and needs to add muscle mass for the NFL, so he's probably not going to really contribute until 2022, all of which means he may fall to round 3 or 4.

MLB is a bit of a tough term in our defense. One of the key reads of any defense is identifying the Mike (MLB), and most defenses, including ours, shift the Mike responsibilities to different players on different plays. All of our LB corps needs some MLB traits. Typically, we're playing Baker there, but he's not a classic or good MLB. But if we draft a MLB, Baker will sit. I don't think our need is too great yet, but when we improve the other positions, it will come into focus in time.

Safety is definitely a position of need. This defense prefers to have 3 safeties, and both Bobby McCain (our Alpha Leader) and Eric Rowe (resurgence as a TE coverer) are old and will start having injury issues and need to be replaced soon enough. Brandon Jones is a solid young prospect, but we need more safeties. This draft class is kinda .... meh. Not terrible, plenty of prospects, but no real top tier of safeties.

DT, covered in the pass rusher portion, but we demand versatility. DT's come in two varieties for us, either A) a DE who can slide into DT, so is a bit undersized, or B) a DT who doubles as a NT, but can generate some pass rush a bit as a DE. Our role players are guys like Sieler, who have a surprising quality to rush the passer or Raekwon Davis who is a physical monster NT but with the potential to rush the passer.
 
I agree with all the above and OP (great job btw) but Im just not ready to give Tua a super green center, especially if it's a genuine prospect like everyone in this draft. Karras was our most consistent OL by the end of the year, and he was a damn good protector of Tua on those stretch plays. Im a fan. Pay him immediately and bring him back as the starter for 2 years. We have enough uncertainty with Jackson and Kindley, tbh.
 
Good point. I was thinking a mid-tier signing like Samuel. Probably not much more.

Miami may have to find a veteran backup quarterback as well.
 
