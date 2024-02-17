Taking the Run Game to the Next Level

Every NFL team has the same dilemma this time of the year. How do they get better? Every team is also chasing the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. Quite a task.



Mahomes has been the best quarterback in football for a while. That's not going to change.



The way I see it, the way to matchup and have a chance is twofold. Get players who can pressure the quarterback. And run the rock.



One of the best things that happened this season was the emergence of the run game in Miami. The Dolphins averaged 135 yards per game, which was among the team leaders.



Now, it's time to take that run game up a notch. McDaniel sometimes gave up on the run too early and clearly didn't trust the short yardage run game.



The offseason should be about finding offensive linemen and maybe a "bully" running back who can convert short yardage and take games over at the end.



Assuming Phillips and Chubb make full recoveries, the pass rush should produce. Adding there is never a bad idea.



Keep Allen, Mahomes off the field and pressure the heck out of them. Be the bully on both sides of the ball.