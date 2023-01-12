Tale of two Skylar's

I have not held back on my objective criticism of Skylar Thompson and his inability to be even a functional NFL QB. It has been ugly (to this point) and I will leave it at that. I like many were very high on him after his performance in the preseason. I have stated that this was against lesser talent and vanilla defenses, HOWEVER after going back and watching is preseason highlights, I see a drastically different QB than I do in his regular season play.



I mean watch this!



You see a QB throwing in rhythm accurately and confidently and taking a few chances to let his guy makes plays. It is in stark contrast to what he looks like now. You also see a QB who immediately knows when to run when it opens up. This leads me to believe one or 2 things:



1, he was playing in the preseason loose and not wasting his opportunity to make the squad. Now that he has made it, he is now scared of losing it . Or, 2.....the coaching staff has told him to play it very safe, don't throw it unless wide open, and don't run because we are down to our 3rd string QB in fear of injury.



If it is the 2nd, that sucks and needs to be corrected immediately!



The kid has shown he can obviously throw on time to where it is supposed to go and run and use his legs effectively. So why the change? It is more than just better competition and defensive game plans. What ever it is, I hope it gets fixed immediately and we see more of the preseason Skylar attitude against Buffalo or else it will not be pretty for him or this team!