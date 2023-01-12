 Tale of two Skylar's | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tale of two Skylar's

67Stang

67Stang

I have not held back on my objective criticism of Skylar Thompson and his inability to be even a functional NFL QB. It has been ugly (to this point) and I will leave it at that. I like many were very high on him after his performance in the preseason. I have stated that this was against lesser talent and vanilla defenses, HOWEVER after going back and watching is preseason highlights, I see a drastically different QB than I do in his regular season play.

I mean watch this!

You see a QB throwing in rhythm accurately and confidently and taking a few chances to let his guy makes plays. It is in stark contrast to what he looks like now. You also see a QB who immediately knows when to run when it opens up. This leads me to believe one or 2 things:

1, he was playing in the preseason loose and not wasting his opportunity to make the squad. Now that he has made it, he is now scared of losing it . Or, 2.....the coaching staff has told him to play it very safe, don't throw it unless wide open, and don't run because we are down to our 3rd string QB in fear of injury.

If it is the 2nd, that sucks and needs to be corrected immediately!

The kid has shown he can obviously throw on time to where it is supposed to go and run and use his legs effectively. So why the change? It is more than just better competition and defensive game plans. What ever it is, I hope it gets fixed immediately and we see more of the preseason Skylar attitude against Buffalo or else it will not be pretty for him or this team!
 
E30M3

E30M3

Going with 2. There were numerous plays he rolled out and had green fields but went back into progressions and either takes a hit or throws it away. Only explanation is he was told not to, especially after your mention of him pulling down preseason.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

He wasn’t getting schemed against in pre season. He looks exactly what a 3rd string/PS QB would look like thrown to the wolves in his rookie season. Only reason Purdy looks good is because he was taking 2nd string reps.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

mrbunglez said:
He wasn’t getting schemed against in pre season. He looks exactly what a 3rd string/PS QB would look like thrown to the wolves in his rookie season. Only reason Purdy looks good is because he was taking 2nd string reps.
You mean he's not tearing it up like some predicted and should have been the starter since day 1?

That's shocking to me!
 
Phantom

Phantom

He's a rookie 7th round pick.

That being said, he should just wing it all over the place, we have nothing to lose. Break out every gadget play.
At the very least, make Buffalo go crazy.
 
WaddleWaddle

WaddleWaddle

67Stang said:
I have not held back on my objective criticism of Skylar Thompson and his inability to be even a functional NFL QB. It has been ugly (to this point) and I will leave it at that. I like many were very high on him after his performance in the preseason. I have stated that this was against lesser talent and vanilla defenses, HOWEVER after going back and watching is preseason highlights, I see a drastically different QB than I do in his regular season play.

I mean watch this!

You see a QB throwing in rhythm accurately and confidently and taking a few chances to let his guy makes plays. It is in stark contrast to what he looks like now. You also see a QB who immediately knows when to run when it opens up. This leads me to believe one or 2 things:

1, he was playing in the preseason loose and not wasting his opportunity to make the squad. Now that he has made it, he is now scared of losing it . Or, 2.....the coaching staff has told him to play it very safe, don't throw it unless wide open, and don't run because we are down to our 3rd string QB in fear of injury.

If it is the 2nd, that sucks and needs to be corrected immediately!

The kid has shown he can obviously throw on time to where it is supposed to go and run and use his legs effectively. So why the change? It is more than just better competition and defensive game plans. What ever it is, I hope it gets fixed immediately and we see more of the preseason Skylar attitude against Buffalo or else it will not be pretty for him or this team!
If I remember correctly Skylar was actually playing really well against the vikings before the injury. He was slinging it but penalties killed drives.

I agree that he needs to use his legs against the bills to give us any chance of upsetting them. I think we see a completely different game plan against the bills because we know we will need to score points to win. The jets was all about not making mistakes and ensuring we don't gift them points.
 
67Stang

67Stang

I absolutely get the real Defenses and the scheming, still I think he should look better than what he has shown. To me it is either coaching or his mindset more than it is the defense he is up against.
 
WaddleWaddle

WaddleWaddle

mrbunglez said:
He wasn’t getting schemed against in pre season. He looks exactly what a 3rd string/PS QB would look like thrown to the wolves in his rookie season. Only reason Purdy looks good is because he was taking 2nd string reps.
Brock purdy looks good because that team is built to succeed regardless of who the QB is.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

67Stang said:
I absolutely get the real Defenses and the scheming, still I think he should look better than what he has shown. To me it is either coaching or his mindset more than it is the defense he is up against.
Kids punching WAYYYY above his league.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

WaddleWaddle said:
If I remember correctly Skylar was actually playing really well against the vikings before the injury. He was slinging it but penalties killed drives.

I agree that he needs to use his legs against the bills to give us any chance of upsetting them. I think we see a completely different game plan against the bills because we know we will need to score points to win. The jets was all about not making mistakes and ensuring we don't gift them points.
I agree. The defense played really well against the Jets. Thompson needed to be a game manager.

Buffalo is different. The Dolphins probably have to score close to 30 to have a chance.
 
67Stang

67Stang

WaddleWaddle said:
If I remember correctly Skylar was actually playing really well against the vikings before the injury. He was slinging it but penalties killed drives.

I agree that he needs to use his legs against the bills to give us any chance of upsetting them. I think we see a completely different game plan against the bills because we know we will need to score points to win. The jets was all about not making mistakes and ensuring we don't gift them points.
Yes, he definitely looked better against the Vikes!
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

67Stang said:
I have not held back on my objective criticism of Skylar Thompson and his inability to be even a functional NFL QB. It has been ugly (to this point) and I will leave it at that. I like many were very high on him after his performance in the preseason. I have stated that this was against lesser talent and vanilla defenses, HOWEVER after going back and watching is preseason highlights, I see a drastically different QB than I do in his regular season play.

I mean watch this!

You see a QB throwing in rhythm accurately and confidently and taking a few chances to let his guy makes plays. It is in stark contrast to what he looks like now. You also see a QB who immediately knows when to run when it opens up. This leads me to believe one or 2 things:

1, he was playing in the preseason loose and not wasting his opportunity to make the squad. Now that he has made it, he is now scared of losing it . Or, 2.....the coaching staff has told him to play it very safe, don't throw it unless wide open, and don't run because we are down to our 3rd string QB in fear of injury.

If it is the 2nd, that sucks and needs to be corrected immediately!

The kid has shown he can obviously throw on time to where it is supposed to go and run and use his legs effectively. So why the change? It is more than just better competition and defensive game plans. What ever it is, I hope it gets fixed immediately and we see more of the preseason Skylar attitude against Buffalo or else it will not be pretty for him or this team!
It isn't unreasonable to say Mcd and staff saw little to worry about against the NYJ O and had Sky playing conservative. Buf is a different universe. Playing conservative ends the season. If Sky is playing conservative again, that's on Mcd. This is a game for playing reckless and strategic gambles.
 
allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Ya he's very limited on what he can actually do as a pro athlete.
I don't believe management is to blame for all his disappointments during his time on the field. I believe that he is not a starting QB or even a backup in this league.
So he was good in college at times. That doesn't mean anything in the Pro leagues.
 
