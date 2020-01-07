Talib's Situation?

67Stang

67Stang

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
8,303
Reaction score
1,042
Location
Tucson, AZ
I know when we traded for Talib, it was basically a money for a draft pick trade. However, a lot has changed since the trade and the team played a lot better. I know he is set to be a FA, but I am wondering if we can extend his contract before FA? I wonder what his chances are of actually playing here? I don't believe he even ever came to Miami, and was authorized to rehab in Cali. Just weird there hasn't been more news with him as he is a good player.
 
Fintastic17

Fintastic17

Starter
Joined
Aug 22, 2012
Messages
2,455
Reaction score
1,296
Location
Miramar, FL
Well he's definitely past his prime, and because of that I don't really see a reason for him to be playing over either X, Needham or whoever we draft/sign at boundary this offseason
 
67Stang

67Stang

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
8,303
Reaction score
1,042
Location
Tucson, AZ
Has decent size and always a good hitter....wonder I he can transition to free safety?
 
ChrisTRD

ChrisTRD

Starter
Joined
Sep 10, 2010
Messages
2,284
Reaction score
867
Location
New Milford, CT
He's a name now. Probably wants a contract off of who he is. Rather roll with X, Needham, etc and use the draft and maybe some low end signings. If it was a 1yr prove it contract, sure, see what he has.
 
67Stang

67Stang

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
8,303
Reaction score
1,042
Location
Tucson, AZ
ChrisTRD said:
He's a name now. Probably wants a contract off of who he is. Rather roll with X, Needham, etc and use the draft and maybe some low end signings. If it was a 1yr prove it contract, sure, see what he has.
Click to expand...
This might be a possibility as him and Flores have a Patriots connection.
 
Locke

Locke

They looked like strong hands.
Joined
Aug 12, 2008
Messages
14,831
Reaction score
4,183
Age
36
Location
Albuquerque, NM
67Stang said:
Has decent size and always a good hitter....wonder I he can transition to free safety?
Click to expand...
I think he was in the last year of his contract when we traded for him. I doubt he ever even puts on a uniform.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Starter
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
3,848
Reaction score
4,938
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Locke said:
I think he was in the last year of his contract when we traded for him. I doubt he ever even puts on a uniform.
Click to expand...
I would agree. As another poster said, we were basically buying a draft pick.

That said, if he was amiable to a team friendly, easy out contract, he may have something left. As I recall, he once was a pretty good cover corner.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
5,926
Reaction score
3,869
Mach2 said:
I would agree. As another poster said, we were basically buying a draft pick.

That said, if he was amiable to a team friendly, easy out contract, he may have something left. As I recall, he once was a pretty good cover corner.
Click to expand...
Still might be a decent #3 or just-in-case. All depends on the $
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
12,922
Reaction score
6,498
Location
New Jersey
He likely can still play. Needs to be team friendly though.
 
