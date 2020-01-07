Talib's Situation?

I know when we traded for Talib, it was basically a money for a draft pick trade. However, a lot has changed since the trade and the team played a lot better. I know he is set to be a FA, but I am wondering if we can extend his contract before FA? I wonder what his chances are of actually playing here? I don't believe he even ever came to Miami, and was authorized to rehab in Cali. Just weird there hasn't been more news with him as he is a good player.