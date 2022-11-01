 Talk about lining up off sides | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Talk about lining up off sides

Good_Dylan

Good_Dylan

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 24, 2014
Messages
3,148
Reaction score
2,800
Just more proof they like to call offsides but only when its orange & aqua uniforms

I said it yesterday, They could throw a flag EVERY play because some where some body is straddling the line but they seem to only get picky against certain teams.
Ill be glad when computer programs and artificial Intelligence take flesh & blood zebras jobs.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
20,869
Reaction score
21,557
Location
New Jersey
Good_Dylan said:
Just more proof they like to call offsides but only when its orange & aqua uniforms

I said it yesterday, They could throw a flag EVERY play because some where some body is straddling the line but they seem to only get picky against certain teams.
Ill be glad when computer programs and artificial Intelligence take flesh & blood zebras jobs.
Click to expand...
Be careful what you wish for. Those algorithms will be tweaked to favor certain teams etc.
 
DOC ZINGO

DOC ZINGO

Walk Nasty Baby
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
133
Reaction score
289
Age
51
Location
Columbus Ohio
royalshank said:
To be fair, it could be an angle thing but I this view it looks pretty ****ing offsides. Wait, is this the play they flagged? Remember, Lions were called for offsides the first play after Sherfields catch
Click to expand...
Yep that was the play after the Sherfield (not challenged) TD
ESPN showed it on “C’mon Man”
before this boring MNF game.
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2010
Messages
2,037
Reaction score
2,977
Ingold scored on that penalty on the goal line. He took the snap under center. That being said I saw at least 2 of the offsides that were called against Miami were incorrect.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom