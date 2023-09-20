TALK ABOUT OFF THE CHARTS!!!

dolphinheel
Active Roster
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2004
- Messages
- 4,852
- Reaction score
- 5,836
He’s almost off the page…insane.
Avg time to throw vs Avg Completed Air Yards
Avg time to throw vs Avg Completed Air Yards
It’s awesome but how about we give him more time to throw? Unless that not really a reflection of how much time he has but how the plays have been designed.
I haven't really seen him throw under duress much this year. McD is designing guys to get open quickly, and Tua has found them. If defenders were grabbing at him, I'm with you, but I haven't seen that much at all.It’s awesome but how about we give him more time to throw? Unless that not really a reflection of how much time he has but how the plays have been designed.
Brian Flores is the biggest jerk to ever hit the NFL. He's a bad guy on many levels!! He was 100% wrong on Tua and tried to ruin the kid, bad guy!!The stronger Tua gets the dumber Flores looks. All is right with the world.
It's how long he takes to throw after the snap. Not how long we give him.It’s awesome but how about we give him more time to throw? Unless that not really a reflection of how much time he has but how the plays have been designed.
Fold him like a beach chair.Russell Wilson looks like he has time and output . Need to let him know what’s up this sunday
I'm sure it's the offense. Getting the ball out in 2 seconds or less makes it hard for opposing pass rushers to get much pressure or hits on Tua.It’s awesome but how about we give him more time to throw? Unlesshat not really a reflection of how much time he has but how the plays have been designed.