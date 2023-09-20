 TALK ABOUT OFF THE CHARTS!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

TALK ABOUT OFF THE CHARTS!!!

It’s awesome but how about we give him more time to throw? Unless that not really a reflection of how much time he has but how the plays have been designed.
 
I haven't really seen him throw under duress much this year. McD is designing guys to get open quickly, and Tua has found them. If defenders were grabbing at him, I'm with you, but I haven't seen that much at all.
 
The stronger Tua gets the dumber Flores looks. All is right with the world.
Brian Flores is the biggest jerk to ever hit the NFL. He's a bad guy on many levels!! He was 100% wrong on Tua and tried to ruin the kid, bad guy!!
 
Russell Wilson looks like he has time and output . Need to let him know what’s up this sunday
 
It's how long he takes to throw after the snap. Not how long we give him.
 
I'm sure it's the offense. Getting the ball out in 2 seconds or less makes it hard for opposing pass rushers to get much pressure or hits on Tua.
 
