Talk Me Off the Ledge

It's all about hope. Hope is a curse and a blessing. If you are in a dire situation, hope can push you through to survival.

If you are holding out hope that a girl you once loved will come back to you on her own, or that a group of football players you don't even know will win a game over which you have no control, it is a curse. We all want our choice of football teams to be validated by victory. We all want that rush of seeing guys we root for succeed. But in this latter case, hope is generally a curse.

If you can just enjoy the sport because you love the sport, and say, "oh well, a bunch of guys I don't know lost a game, but that's fine, because real life problems (like my daughter's health, my son's future, my finances, my mother's age) are what truly matters," then you have perspective, and being on a ledge will never be an issue. If you let a football game/team/season derail you or affect your energy, it's time for a re-evaluation.

Just what I think. I may be wrong.