Talk Me Off the Ledge

BahamaFinFan78
Active Roster
Figuratively, I feel ready to jump. I wonder why I dedicate so much to this team and this game. I have never had a season that I was happy when it ended. I am 44 years old so I don't remember the glory days of the 70's. I became a fan during the Marino/Shula years, yet every year seemed to end in disappointment. It seems like no matter what we are do, we cursed, snake bitten. We change head coaches, we change assistant coaches, we change players, we change GM's, we change czars, we change owners, we change and try everything-draft, free agents. Nothing seems to work. Every year it seems like "something". This year it's injuries. Hope is alive and then it gets crushed. Help me out here. Why will this year and the next and the next be any different?