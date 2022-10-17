 Talk Me Off the Ledge | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Talk Me Off the Ledge

BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

royalshank

royalshank

While I still hold out some measure of hope for this season I really, truly believe that until Ross is gone this franchise will struggle. Leadership starts at the top. Culture. Everything. He’s not a football guy - he hires the wrong GMs and coaches, when he swings for the fences he fooks it up every time - Harbaugh, Watson (why???), Brady etc. Hope this cheered you up
 
NY8123

NY8123

Win the next two game and get out of this quarter at 2-2 and an overall record of 5-3 and things are OK. Lose two more and it's time to jump.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

I am always careful to never fully invest myself emotionally with the NFL, especially THIS team.

Injuries can derail a season so fast not to mention the obvious CURSE hanging over the Fins.

I do feel if they can get healthy they are still a playoff contender which is all I wanted out of this season.

We also should have a a good idea on Mike McDaniel as a HC because he is being forced to deal with a lot of stuff early in his debut season.

I also hope that Tua is more appreciated by fin fans in general because we have seen what this team looks like without him.
 
AJDUHEJETKILLER

AJDUHEJETKILLER

Is Namor still out there with you or did he remove himself from the ledge. Yesterday was brutal to watch and we were in it till the end. We will be fine..... shortly....
 
D

DolfanSince93

Simple: You knew this was gonna happen. It’s been happening for decades. Will happen again next year, and the year after that, and after that, and so on. Only silver lining is that Ross can’t live forever.
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

NY8123 said:
Win the next two game and get out of this quarter at 2-2 and an overall record of 5-3 and things are OK. Lose two more and it's time to jump.
I agree but a loss this Sunday night at home against Pitt with Trubisky/Pickett will be jumping time I think. Same night we are honoring the 72 team on their 50th anniversary.
 
andyahs

andyahs

DolfanSince93 said:
Simple: You knew this was gonna happen. It’s been happening for decades. Will happen again next year, and the year after that, and after that, and so on. Only silver lining is that Ross can’t live forever.
Were you here posting week's 1-3?
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

DolfanSince93 said:
Simple: You knew this was gonna happen. It’s been happening for decades. Will happen again next year, and the year after that, and after that, and so on. Only silver lining is that Ross can’t live forever.
Click to expand...
Right, but it was happening before Ross, and since it happens every year, is it just about time I just quit? Give that time and effort and money following this team to something else in my life?
 
royalshank

royalshank

Miami 13 said:
I agree but a loss this Sunday night at home against Pitt with Trubisky/Pickett will be jumping time I think. Same night we are honoring the 72 team on their 50th anniversary.
Some of those 72 guys could play better than Little and Eich
 
B

bostondolphin

I’m as optimistic today as I was before week 1.

Realistically looking at our schedule, I expected to start 1-3. Then expected to win next 2, leading to 3-3. And we sit 3-3, having beaten better teams but lost to lesser ones, due in large part to losing our QB.

Tua comes back this week, if he can stay healthy I see 5-2 next 7 games. Still feel like we’re in decent shape.

Also, when’s the last time we had this many chunk plays per game??? I feel like our offense is now an NFL offense, which is a huge step forward. I think that tells me we got a good coach, finally.
 
F

Finland

Miami 13 said:
I agree but a loss this Sunday night at home against Pitt with Trubisky/Pickett will be jumping time I think. Same night we are honoring the 72 team on their 50th anniversary.
Well that’s a drag to hear. It seems like every time we’re honouring the 72 team or Dan Marino‘s passing records (back in the day), we don’t perform well. I know that is some Superstition sh#t but it seems to be the way. Personally, I’m tired of hearing about it after two decades of nothing. But that’s just me I’m sure!
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

It's all about hope. Hope is a curse and a blessing. If you are in a dire situation, hope can push you through to survival.
If you are holding out hope that a girl you once loved will come back to you on her own, or that a group of football players you don't even know will win a game over which you have no control, it is a curse. We all want our choice of football teams to be validated by victory. We all want that rush of seeing guys we root for succeed. But in this latter case, hope is generally a curse.
If you can just enjoy the sport because you love the sport, and say, "oh well, a bunch of guys I don't know lost a game, but that's fine, because real life problems (like my daughter's health, my son's future, my finances, my mother's age) are what truly matters," then you have perspective, and being on a ledge will never be an issue. If you let a football game/team/season derail you or affect your energy, it's time for a re-evaluation.
Just what I think. I may be wrong.
 
royalshank

royalshank

bostondolphin said:
I’m as optimistic today as I was before week 1.

Realistically looking at our schedule, I expected to start 1-3. Then expected to win next 2, leading to 3-3. And we sit 3-3, having beaten better teams but lost to lesser ones, due in large part to losing our QB.

Tua comes back this week, if he can stay healthy I see 5-2 next 7 games. Still feel like we’re in decent shape.

Also, when’s the last time we had this many chunk plays per game??? I feel like our offense is now an NFL offense, which is a huge step forward. I think that tells me we got a good coach, finally.
It looks like an NFL offense now, yes. But it doesn’t score like one:

20
45
21
15
17
16

Only one game with enough points to win consistently in todays NFL. And that IMO has so much to do w the self inflicted wounds w penalties- we are 4th worst in the league in that department right now. We get the chunk plays but we aren’t finishing drives
 
