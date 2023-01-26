 Tampering Happens All The Time - Only The Dolphins Got Penalized | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tampering Happens All The Time - Only The Dolphins Got Penalized

Article linked to below is correct. Same for tanking.
There is something about the Dolphins. Only they could get penalized, and harshly, for something everybody does.
The worst part is in regards to the tampering, and the tanking, they failed at both.
Brady never ended up here. Whatever tampering they did, was irrelevant.
The tanking accusation was even worse. Regardless of the grand plan from the team, it was not enforced on the field of play. They were trying to win, and did win towards the end of the season. Flores wouldn't play Josh Rosen. We beat the Bengals. The Bengals actually successfully tanked, got Burrow, and nobody said a word!
So Dolphins in both respects. Tried two things, failed at both, and were the only team in NFL history actually penalized, while the team that actually did it got away with it.
Yes, these issues are co-mingled. Even though the NFL only punished them for tampering, they were punished for tanking as well. The NFL wanted that issue buried, and they over-penalized them for tampering alone.
Then of course I think the over-riding factor here was Flores and a broader set of accusations, which are serious. So the NFL buried the Dolphins to try and make it all go away.
In a relative sense it is unfair, and annoying. Everyone tampers. Teams tank all of the time. The Dolphins didn't even actually tank. Flores was fired because he was impossible to deal with, and was destroying the offense and any chance Tua had.
But for whatever reason this organization is jinxed, and we got buried for failed tampering, when teams that succesfully tamper suffer negligible penalties at worst.


profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Tampering in advance of free agency is already happening - ProFootballTalk

The recent decision by Buccaneers (for now) quarterback Tom Brady to get testy on his own podcast in response to a question he wasn’t even asked seemed to be, if nothing else, an effort to keep prying eyes away from the inevitable tampering with Brady that will happen in the coming weeks.Per a...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
I think this all boils down to that POS Flores and his racial BS allegations. Basically that douche bag spent 11 years with the most notorious cheating franchise in sports history, the Patriots! Yet, his supposed moral dilemmas did not surface until after he was fired by the Dolphins. I think the Dolphin's and more specifically Ross got hit hard because of everything that was going on in its entirety with the Flores BS investigation. Wrong place at the wrong time.

Without Flobitch and his child like reaction to being fired, nothing would have ever came of this.
 
period pms GIF by The Nightly Show
 
67Stang said:
I think this all boils down to that POS Flores and his racial BS allegations. Basically that douche bag spent 11 years with the most notorious cheating franchise in sports history, the Patriots! Yet, his supposed moral dilemmas did not surface until after he was fired by the Dolphins. I think the Dolphin's and more specifically Ross got hit hard because of everything that was going on in its entirety with the Flores BS investigation. Wrong place at the wrong time.

Without Flobitch and his child like reaction to being fired, nothing would have ever came of this.
And we're left with the consequences.

Ross shouldn't have been allowed to keep the team after getting stripped of the draft picks. The league has an obligation to the fans of the teams as the actual "owners" of the franchise.

Congrats on punishing Billionaires though NFL. Bruce Beal deserves to choke on a chicken wing but you did what to him exactly? You allowed a Tom Brady loving Patriots fan to co-own the Dolphins and be an eventual owner and you stripped the Dolphins of a first round draft pick (and third) because a Patriots fan tried to lure Tom Brady to Miami?

This is what happens when the guy owning your team has a vagina between his legs.

I would've burned the league to the ground (or died trying) if I owned this club and you tried to take even a 7th round draft pick away from me.

This feels like a Bruce Beal setup. I wish for nothing but the worst for him. I hope he loses everything and ends up on the streets.

Next to Vladamir Putin, I can't think of anyone who I personally would love to see suffer more than Bruce Beal.
 
67Stang said:
I think this all boils down to that POS Flores and his racial BS allegations. Basically that douche bag spent 11 years with the most notorious cheating franchise in sports history, the Patriots! Yet, his supposed moral dilemmas did not surface until after he was fired by the Dolphins. I think the Dolphin's and more specifically Ross got hit hard because of everything that was going on in its entirety with the Flores BS investigation. Wrong place at the wrong time.

Without Flobitch and his child like reaction to being fired, nothing would have ever came of this.
exactly and nfl is a bunch of pu**ies who had to make an example of the dolphins.. it's like the "spotter" and tua getting cleared. the had it in for the dolphins this year and it showed.
Did any other player in the entire NFL get "spotted" like teddy b did??? if so, who???
 
67Stang said:
I think this all boils down to that POS Flores and his racial BS allegations. Basically that douche bag spent 11 years with the most notorious cheating franchise in sports history, the Patriots! Yet, his supposed moral dilemmas did not surface until after he was fired by the Dolphins. I think the Dolphin's and more specifically Ross got hit hard because of everything that was going on in its entirety with the Flores BS investigation. Wrong place at the wrong time.

Without Flobitch and his child like reaction to being fired, nothing would have ever came of this.
This completely. League killed two birds with one stone though they're not going to publicly admit it
 
It’s always been funny to me how the Colts never get looked at for tanking.

Under the Irsays they have “magically” been bad enough just about every year there is a generational QB in the draft.

83- Elway
98- Manning
12- Luck

Factor in how this team fired its HC pretty early into the season to hire a guy who hasn’t coached anything above HS and goes 1-7 with him, it’s pretty clear what they’re doing here.
 
I agree that tampering happens all the time in the NFL. That is why future free agency signings are reported and prove to be accurate before teams are even allowed to contact the players.

I believe that Ross was sanctioned because the NFL felt they had to do something to him once Flores played the race card. They obviously couldn’t prove he offered Flores money to lose games or that Ross was racist in his hiring practices since the organization was the only one in the league with a Black GM and a black HC.

So to appease some in the media they decided to make him pay for firing Flores and the lawsuit Flores filed by punishing the team with losing draft picks for tampering with Brady and Payton.

Obviously the Dolphins are not the only team to tamper with players or coaches, but they were punished because of the Flores lawsuit and for no other reason, IMO.
 
1972forever said:
I agree that tampering happens all the time in the NFL. That is why future free agency signings are reported and prove to be accurate before teams are even allowed to contact the players.

I believe that Ross was sanctioned because the NFL felt they had to do something to him once Flores played the race card. They obviously couldn’t prove he offered Flores money to lose games or that Ross was racist in his hiring practices since the organization was the only one in the league with a Black GM and a black HC.

So to appease some in the media they decided to make him pay for firing Flores and the lawsuit Flores filed by punishing the team with losing draft picks for tampering with Brady and Payton.

Obviously the Dolphins are not the only team to tamper with players or coaches, but they were punished because of the Flores lawsuit and for no other reason, IMO.
I agree with this.

I honestly believe 100% Ross offered him the money to lose. But there is no way the NFL can admit to that with all of the money now involved in the sports gambling. So we took the hit for the Tampering to appease the media as you said.
 
