Tanenbaum just gave Herbert the kiss of death

Nobody is more critical of Chris Grier than I am, and Tannenbaum is Grier’s incompetence on steroids.



However, I agree with what was said here in terms of the dynamics in selecting Tua. None of the medical professionals involved with the organization will be able to sign off on it because they won’t be able to examine him.



And that’s why I’d tell Grier he gets a free pass on this one if he takes Tua and it doesn’t work out due to medical. Make the pick at #5 if he’s there - I’m grading you on what you do with all the other picks. Don’t worry about the Tua pick. It’s on me.