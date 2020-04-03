Tanenbaum just gave Herbert the kiss of death

Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Messages
12,762
Reaction score
6,691
Nobody is more critical of Chris Grier than I am, and Tannenbaum is Grier’s incompetence on steroids.

However, I agree with what was said here in terms of the dynamics in selecting Tua. None of the medical professionals involved with the organization will be able to sign off on it because they won’t be able to examine him.

And that’s why I’d tell Grier he gets a free pass on this one if he takes Tua and it doesn’t work out due to medical. Make the pick at #5 if he’s there - I’m grading you on what you do with all the other picks. Don’t worry about the Tua pick. It’s on me.
 
FSU Truth

FSU Truth

Toss a coin to your Witcher
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 6, 2013
Messages
13,327
Reaction score
9,744
Location
Florida
Tannenbaum has been enamored with Herbert for several years. Thank goodness he is no longer working for the Dolphins.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
10,019
Reaction score
3,463
My questions with Herbert are similar to what Greg Cosell said. He doesn't throw with anticipation very often. Don't know if that's teachable either. His comparison to Josh Allen isn't exactly inspiring. I like Allen's toughness and his ability to win with quarterback sneaks. But, he consistently misses those dagger throws that can put teams away. I do think Herbert will end up being better than Allen, but we'll see.
 
AJDUHEJETKILLER

AJDUHEJETKILLER

AJ DUHE JET KILLER
Joined
Feb 1, 2008
Messages
504
Reaction score
117
i dont mind the players he likes. i actually agree with some of them, its the CONTRACTS he doles out that he is beyond reproach on...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom