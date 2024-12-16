Tank for this time

Phinsfan4089
Trade every valuable player on the team now.
Even a good player like Chop. He might fetch more than 1st now that teams have seen him play.
Not one player should be more than a UDFA on the field next season.
The goal is Arch Manning.
No Fitz Magic.
Hell knee ball every play.
Don't **** it up this time.
