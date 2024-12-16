 Tank for this time | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tank for this time

Trade every valuable player on the team now.

Even a good player like Chop. He might fetch more than 1st now that teams have seen him play.

Not one player should be more than a UDFA on the field next season.

The goal is Arch Manning.

No Fitz Magic.

Hell knee ball every play.

Don't **** it up this time.
 
Shhh. We may might lose our first rounder again. 🤫
 
Tank for a guy that hasn’t done ****. Sounds like a great plan.
 
