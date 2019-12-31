TANK THIS!!! - Final Regular Season Power Rankings for S&Gs.

ATL_PHIN_FAN
Winner Under Construction
- Joined
- Jul 7, 2012
- Messages
- 1,588
- Reaction score
- 526
- Location
- Atlanta
NFL.com tried to compensate for going asleep on us by bumping us 3 places lol
http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000001093637/article/nfl-power-rankings-new-england-patriots-sputter-into-playoffs
24
DOLPHINS (5-11)
3
Previous rank: No. 27
Ryan Freaking Fitzpatrick. What a season for the Amish Rifle, who capped a heroic campaign with a 13-play, 75-yard game-winning touchdown drive that shocked the Gillette Stadium faithful into silence and returned the defending champion Patriots to their version of Hell ... the NFL's Wild Card Weekend. Fitzpatrick is an easy choice for team MVP -- a guy who was supposed to be a tackling dummy for perhaps the worst team ever but instead helped turn the Dolphins into a weekly headache for opponents too quick to check off a "W" on their schedule. Fitzpatrick couldn't have done it without DeVante Parker, who emerged as a star wide receiver in Year 5, got himself paid, then -- in a gorgeous final act to his one-man play -- beat up on Defensive Player of the Year candidate Stephon Gilmore for four quarters. Tank this.
http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000001093637/article/nfl-power-rankings-new-england-patriots-sputter-into-playoffs
24
DOLPHINS (5-11)
3
Previous rank: No. 27
Ryan Freaking Fitzpatrick. What a season for the Amish Rifle, who capped a heroic campaign with a 13-play, 75-yard game-winning touchdown drive that shocked the Gillette Stadium faithful into silence and returned the defending champion Patriots to their version of Hell ... the NFL's Wild Card Weekend. Fitzpatrick is an easy choice for team MVP -- a guy who was supposed to be a tackling dummy for perhaps the worst team ever but instead helped turn the Dolphins into a weekly headache for opponents too quick to check off a "W" on their schedule. Fitzpatrick couldn't have done it without DeVante Parker, who emerged as a star wide receiver in Year 5, got himself paid, then -- in a gorgeous final act to his one-man play -- beat up on Defensive Player of the Year candidate Stephon Gilmore for four quarters. Tank this.