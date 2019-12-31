TANK THIS!!! - Final Regular Season Power Rankings for S&Gs.

ATL_PHIN_FAN

ATL_PHIN_FAN

NFL.com tried to compensate for going asleep on us by bumping us 3 places lol

http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000001093637/article/nfl-power-rankings-new-england-patriots-sputter-into-playoffs


24

DOLPHINS (5-11)
3

Previous rank: No. 27

Ryan Freaking Fitzpatrick. What a season for the Amish Rifle, who capped a heroic campaign with a 13-play, 75-yard game-winning touchdown drive that shocked the Gillette Stadium faithful into silence and returned the defending champion Patriots to their version of Hell ... the NFL's Wild Card Weekend. Fitzpatrick is an easy choice for team MVP -- a guy who was supposed to be a tackling dummy for perhaps the worst team ever but instead helped turn the Dolphins into a weekly headache for opponents too quick to check off a "W" on their schedule. Fitzpatrick couldn't have done it without DeVante Parker, who emerged as a star wide receiver in Year 5, got himself paid, then -- in a gorgeous final act to his one-man play -- beat up on Defensive Player of the Year candidate Stephon Gilmore for four quarters. Tank this.
 
Judging by our games after Fitz was named starter I'd say we are as good a team as just about any 7 or 8 win team this season. I know that may not sound like any accomplishment at face value, but given what our roster is comprised of, I think it's a HELL of a testament to this staff and some of these players we've found this season.

Great job Flo & Co. Onward and Upward from here!
 
Feverdream said:
Pretty accurate tho... lol
Click to expand...
I dunno. How can 27 beat 5, EVER? In their house with a buy on the line? That's why it's S&Gs. Power rankings are pretty much a joke, IMO. There's way too much flux going on in the NFL at any given time to give them much credence, except for amusement.
 
