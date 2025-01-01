Tanking vs. resting starters.

Let me preface this by saying I have zero shits to give about KC resting their starters, they've earned it and I'm in no way shape or form trying to find excuses for the Fins missing the playoffs... I've been rooting for a miracle ever since Tua went on IR after his concussion and the miracle will fall short... alot like my miracle rooting interests for the Fins for my entire mature life. This is just about my wandering mind stumbling about this subject yesterday and not really coming on a definitive answer on my own since.



The question is pretty straight forward... What makes resting starters legal, and tanking illegal?



The way I see it, it's all about integrity of the game and teams being required to put their best effort to win regular season games. Let's say KC were playing a team that's in position to get the #1 overall pick in the subsequent draft. KC resting their starters would be perfectly legal, while the other team resting theirs could be investigated for tanking, and possibly facing consequences over it. Is this right? I'm literally not able to answer that question. Need some feedback.