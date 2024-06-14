Tannehill as Tua's backup... (poll)

Trucanes99
Ryan Tannehill could be a good backup for Tua Tagovailoa for several reasons. Tannehill is a veteran quarterback with experience leading an NFL offense. He spent six seasons with the Dolphins before moving on to the Tennessee Titans, where he achieved significant success. Tannehill's familiarity with the Dolphins organization and the Miami area could be beneficial if he's called upon to play in Tua's absence. Additionally, Tannehill's experience in Mike McDaniel's offensive system, which he played in during his time with the Titans, could allow for a smoother transition if needed.