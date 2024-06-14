 Tannehill as Tua's backup... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tannehill as Tua's backup...

Ryan Tannehill could be a good backup for Tua Tagovailoa for several reasons. Tannehill is a veteran quarterback with experience leading an NFL offense. He spent six seasons with the Dolphins before moving on to the Tennessee Titans, where he achieved significant success. Tannehill's familiarity with the Dolphins organization and the Miami area could be beneficial if he's called upon to play in Tua's absence. Additionally, Tannehill's experience in Mike McDaniel's offensive system, which he played in during his time with the Titans, could allow for a smoother transition if needed.
 
Trucanes99 said:
Mike McDaniel has never worked for the Titans
 
Ok. Our offense is built on getting the ball out quick and not hanging onto it for 4 seconds. You get the picture. Tanny will set a new record for being sacked with our Oline/play design.

They only drafted Levis to make Tanny look quick.

Hugs and kisses 😚
 
I've heard this idea floated around. Honestly, if Tua misses a handful of games does anyone feel good about White or Thompson as backups?

Tannehill would be a significant upgrade at backup quarterback. Now, the question would come down to price. Would Tannehill get $8-10 million? Is that the going rate for a quality backup? And would Miami be able to afford that?
 
How much does it cost to cut White?

I don't see this happening. Teddy or Brisket were getting 10 million to get Gatorade
 
A boy can dream. Just throwing it out there and it's not a completely irrational idea. I think tannehill would be a great backup here but it's fine if you think our current backups would be way better.
 
Tannehill most certainly would be an upgrade over both Skyler and White. Not sure about what his price tag would look like, honestly. Could we afford it? Depends...
 
