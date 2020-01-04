Tannehill beats the Pats in NE

V

volk

Feb 25, 2004
3,220
1,101
I have always been a Tannehill supporter, but Henry won that game. What a monster game. Tannehill with that critical completion on the final drive though. Pats dropping at home puts a smile on my face.
 
