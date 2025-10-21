 Tannehill or Tua? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tannehill or Tua?

Tua or Tannehill

  • Tua

  • Tannehill

Results are only viewable after voting.
I can only go by what success they both gave me.
Tua two playoff appearances for team
Tannehill one playoff apperance for team. Though I have doubts Tannehill beats buffalo like matt moore did in buffalo
I will say tannehiil got misused by philbin so much it was a crime.
So tua gets my vote.

Some will say that is dumb way to answer question or not the question. I don't care. I only care about getting to playoffs since this franchise is miserable at doing that.
 
Shula Fan said:
Tua would fold in an important game. I’ll take Tannehill. He wouldn’t give up or blame others.
I don;t think Tannehill played in any important games with the miami dolphins. Oh he did. I forgot. In 2013 we had to win to get in against buffalo and lost. He got benched I forgot for matt moore. Then we had to beat jets at home last week of season against 6 win jet team. We lost. lol Other that he never had important game with us and those two he failed. I guess with titans he did. I believe tua will do well with another team too. This franchise ruins everything it touches.
 
Tannehil. As a leader, he actually felt like an adult. He was a statue, but could be decent with a competent line. It was a damn shame he got hurt and didnt get to play in that playoff game he took us to. We weren't wrong to move on, but Tua just wasn't the right move. I think I'll just always hate how Tua put up crazy stats that just never translated to playoff wins.
 
Atila said:
I was a Tannehill fan, I thought he improved a different part of his game every season. And he was ****ing money throwing on the move.

His issue was he had the pocket presence of a six year old.
If we could just combine the two, we'd have a pretty decent qb lol
 
