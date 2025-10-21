Tannehill or Tua?

Dolph N.Fan
Too bad Tannehill couldn't play in Miami's only playoff appearance with him @ PittsburghTua would fold in an important game. I’ll take Tannehill. He wouldn’t give up or blame others.
Yep but his durability i definitely took for grantedI was a Tannehill fan, I thought he improved a different part of his game every season. And he was ****ing money throwing on the move.
His issue was he had the pocket presence of a six year old.
I don;t think Tannehill played in any important games with the miami dolphins. Oh he did. I forgot. In 2013 we had to win to get in against buffalo and lost. He got benched I forgot for matt moore. Then we had to beat jets at home last week of season against 6 win jet team. We lost. lol Other that he never had important game with us and those two he failed. I guess with titans he did. I believe tua will do well with another team too. This franchise ruins everything it touches.Tua would fold in an important game. I’ll take Tannehill. He wouldn’t give up or blame others.
Tannehill if he has prime Derrick Henry
If we could just combine the two, we'd have a pretty decent qb lolI was a Tannehill fan, I thought he improved a different part of his game every season. And he was ****ing money throwing on the move.
His issue was he had the pocket presence of a six year old.