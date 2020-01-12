Tannehill reaches another level in dream season

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
39,183
Reaction score
15,670
Age
55
Location
So Cal
apple.news

Titans' Ryan Tannehill reaches another level in dream season — New York Post

BALTIMORE — Ryan Tannehill, who had 22 touchdowns and just six interceptions during the regular season, played well enough this season to convince the Titans to either sign him to a long-term contract or franchise-tag him for the 2020 season. All he did was save the Titans’ season after Marcus...
apple.news apple.news
Great for him! Best of luck the rest of the way!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom