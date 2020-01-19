Tannehill thread?

LoneStarPhin
Second String
- Joined
- Dec 3, 2013
- Messages
- 1,388
- Reaction score
- 1,329
Could someone explain how/why/where this thread keeps appearing/disappearing/changing...?
i was reading and enjoying the thread last night, and this morning, the day of his biggest game ever....nothing.
i’d just like to know the lay of the land for why perhaps the most trafficked thread on this site sometimes is and sometimes aint.
