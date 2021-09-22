Tannehill > Tua

Not saying muchTannehill survived 40+ sack seasons (3 seasons) and Jonathan Martin was playing tackle.. just saying
tanny took some real violent hits tooTannehill got blasted on the regular and always got up. Put some respect on the man’s name.
Tua is career NFL back up plain and simple.
They forgot.Put Tannehill on this Dolphin team and with no running game and this OL and Tannehill would be the same Tannehill he was before. Tannehill missed an entire season because he refused to get a knee surgery he needed the year before.
Tannehill took so many sacks because had no awareness in the pocket and just froze once there was a pass rusher close to him. Also he never played behind an offensive line with the Dolphins as bad as the one they have at this time.
So when you take all the years he played with the Dolphins and considered how little he accomplished, there is no way that anyone can determine that Tannehill was better in Miami than Tua is going to be.
Towards the end of his time here there weren’t many who still supported him. I always did and I’m happy to admit that and happy he is finally finding success, sucks it couldn’t be here.Same people bashed Tannehill relentlessly are now signing his praises.