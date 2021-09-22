 Tannehill > Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tannehill > Tua

G

GhostArmOfMarino

I supported Tannehill his entire time here, it was clear he wasn't the issue and I was really happy for him to get a fresh start.

I don't see the same QB skills in Tua, I want him to succeed but yeah, I'd take Tannehill over him every day and twice on Sundays.
 
DOLFAN_51

DOLFAN_51

I disagree. And I like Tannenhil a lot. I think Tua can be better than Tannenhil. None of the units on the offensive side of the ball have been in sync at all. And it’s because they all seem to be too busy making mistakes or playing uninspired to actually get a rhythm going. I just don’t see Tannenhil as a fourth quarter game changer. That’s never been his forte. I think Tua is that kind of QB. One who can will his team to victory.
 
Last edited:
1

1972forever

Put Tannehill on this Dolphin team and with no running game and this OL and Tannehill would be the same Tannehill he was before. Tannehill missed an entire season because he refused to get a knee surgery he needed the year before.
Tannehill took so many sacks because had no awareness in the pocket and just froze once there was a pass rusher close to him. Also he never played behind an offensive line with the Dolphins as bad as the one they have at this time.

So when you take all the years he played with the Dolphins and considered how little he accomplished, there is no way that anyone can determine that Tannehill was better in Miami than Tua is going to be.
 
D

dolphinron24

1972forever said:
Put Tannehill on this Dolphin team and with no running game and this OL and Tannehill would be the same Tannehill he was before. Tannehill missed an entire season because he refused to get a knee surgery he needed the year before.
Tannehill took so many sacks because had no awareness in the pocket and just froze once there was a pass rusher close to him. Also he never played behind an offensive line with the Dolphins as bad as the one they have at this time.

So when you take all the years he played with the Dolphins and considered how little he accomplished, there is no way that anyone can determine that Tannehill was better in Miami than Tua is going to be.
They forgot.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
dolphinron24 said:
Same people bashed Tannehill relentlessly are now signing his praises.
Towards the end of his time here there weren’t many who still supported him. I always did and I’m happy to admit that and happy he is finally finding success, sucks it couldn’t be here.

This place railed him all the time. Similar to the Tua threads now, but honestly the arguing was terrible back in the day
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Tannehill has no upside remaining and absolutely cannot and will not ever carry a team anywhere. He's a game manager. He achieved nothing before Jay Ajayi, and nothing from then until Derrick Henry.

I'd take a rookie over that.
 
