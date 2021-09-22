Tannehill > Tua

Put Tannehill on this Dolphin team and with no running game and this OL and Tannehill would be the same Tannehill he was before. Tannehill missed an entire season because he refused to get a knee surgery he needed the year before.

Tannehill took so many sacks because had no awareness in the pocket and just froze once there was a pass rusher close to him. Also he never played behind an offensive line with the Dolphins as bad as the one they have at this time.



So when you take all the years he played with the Dolphins and considered how little he accomplished, there is no way that anyone can determine that Tannehill was better in Miami than Tua is going to be.