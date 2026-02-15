 Targets at 43? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Targets at 43?

The draft, obviously, isn't just about the 1st round although that's usually the focus. Depending on who Miami drafts at 11, or in a trade down, who are some targets at 43? Here's a short list based on several sites projections. I'm sure there are others that might be specific fits for Miami.

Keith Abney CB Arizona State
Ty Simpson QB Alabama (could he drop?)
Blake Miller OT Clemson
Chris Brazzell WR Tennessee
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S Toledo
CJ Allen LB Georgia
TJ Parker Edge Clemson (I've seen him mostly mocked in the 1st)
Chris Johnson CB San Diego State
Zion Young Edge Missouri
Max Iheanachor OT Arizona State
Malachi Fields WR Notre Dame
 
