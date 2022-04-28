I'm going to flip the script here... rather than listing the targets that we want to add, I thought that maybe we should take a look at those we seek to replace. It's an old idea that smart teams are always looking to replace their worst 5-8 players, so let's take a look at which players should be worried this weekend.



Center: I listed this one first, even though it is an anomaly. Our second-string Center is currently our first-string LG, Connor Williams, and he is NOT worried about anything... except having to move to Center in an emergency. This spot is Wiiiiiide open, though it may be filled with a cheap vet, rather than a draft pick. Chance for replacement: 100%



Inside Linebacker: Brennan Scarlett, Sam Eguavoen, Calvin Munson? Ick... even our nominal two down starter (Roberts) has one foot out the door. As NFL players go, these guys are one step away from playing for the expansion team scheduled to play in Berlin or Oklahoma City. ALL of these guys should be terrified right now. As an added detriment, all of these guys are approaching 30 and won't be getting any better. Chance for replacement: approaching 100%



Edge: Whether your guy goes 280# or 240#, his job is to rush the passer. You can call him a defensive end or a strongside linebacker-- whatever floats yer boat. I'm just not pedantic enough to care what he's called, because we got nuthin' here after Phillips and Van Ginkle... nuthin'. I'm predicting that we sign a vet here however, as you generally have to use high picks to obtain one of these. (If Tua succeeds this year, then I'm going to GUARANTEE that one of our #1s will be spent here in 2023). Approaching 100%.



CB: Iggy is the obvious target; he needs to become the primary backup at all three starting spots, but after Iggy... it tails off badly, really badly. Keion Crossen is a journeyman backup and special team's player (but will stick due to his contract). After that it approaches desperation, Ross and Campbell. Even if Iggy succeeds, we're short here. 75%



Defensive Line (Tackle): John Jenkins is older (32), and at this point in his career, he is working for vet minimum. Benito Jones was a priority UDFA but is considered a NT-only due to size limitations. Both players are hanging on by the skin of their teeth. 75%



Safety: Your fourth safety is always looking over his shoulder. In Miami, this would probably be Trill Williams (Fejedelem is not actually a safety, no matter how we list him in the program. He is special teams only). Trill was highly thought of in last year's draft, and we managed to heist him from the 'aints and then stash him for an entire year (he was only active for one game). Unlike the inside linebackers above however, Trill is young and should get first crack at sticking on this roster now that McCourty is gone. No guarantees though. 50/50



RB: Gaskin and Ahmed could both stick (or both be cut), but only if neither Doaks (230 lbs.) or the coming rookie succeed. There isn't a big RB on the roster right now, 210-pound Edmonds (all five foot nine of him) is the heaviest. 50/50



WR: Right now, Bowden, Williams, and Sherfield are 4, 5, and 6, with some never-was types behind them. If Preston doesn't make it back, this squad looks like the revenge of the smurfs. All of these guys are on the bubble... 50/50



Defensive line (End): Seiler and Butler should be locks, but Daeshon Hall is unlikely to stick, but then again, this may not open a spot for a draftee. We might just carry a young player who can be described as more of a tackle (like Butler). 25%



Offensive Tackle: Unlike a lot of the screaming drama queens that you'll find here at FH, I think we have enough at this spot. Eichenberg and Jackson will fight it out for the starting gig, and one of them will lose and become the third Tackle. Jones, Little, and Coleman are all available (and young), I just don't see us drafting a Tackle this year... bring on some UDFAs. 5%



Guard: Kindley is the target, I suppose, but with Jackson and Eichenberg, and Jones, and Little, and... Yeah, I can't see it. 3%



TE: Shaheen is the target, but Long is probably the answer. 2%



QB: Bridgewater is a lock. 0%



FB: Not happening. 0%



P/K: Nope



Looking at my math, I'd say we need 7-8 drafted players to fill in the rough spots. Yeah... about that... those 4 low picks are not going to go very far when the bottom of your roster needs this much work. We're going to be a little thin, but I suppose that most teams are.



Our Defense is shaky at best once the injuries start. If we lose Ogbah, Phillips, Howard or Jones for any length of time... we're screwed.