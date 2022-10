Yeah, I don't quite understand the rules.



Maybe I am old and lost track.



Celebrations. Didn't they restrict those. Specifically team celebrations?



I personally hate the taunting and celebration penalties. They make it the no fun league.



It's ok to pile drive a QB to the gro7nd concussing. Him. Them start flexing. No penalty.



But you can't catch a pass, go out of bounds on the opposing teams side lines stare at them and point. Penalty