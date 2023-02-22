Taylor Lewen ?

He's 31, coming off IR and considering retirement. Not sure about this one
Sounds like a perfect candidate Ala Flowers to tell Miami their interested and get injured before playing a down and pocket free money.
I root for the Giants as my second team and follow them closely. Neal hasn't lived up to his billing, at the pro level. Is it coaching or talent? He certainly was all world at the college level.Funny you mention Flowers, I read something last night suggesting Evan Neal is the next Ereck Flowers. I didn’t pay close enough attention to their games to realize Neal struggled that badly.