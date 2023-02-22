 Taylor Lewen ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Taylor Lewen ?

DOC ZINGO

DOC ZINGO

Well we all know we need O-line help, but we need help that will be on the field, 30 games missed in the last 3 years and bad knees,
Hard pass…..This even coming from a Michigan fan!
 
Danny

Danny

We've had enough injured players already so we don’t need another one.
 
T

The Ghost

He said a few weeks ago he’d prefer to just stick with the Titans for less money, if he can’t play at all. The impression given was that he can’t play anymore.

Titans have drafted 3 OTs in the first round the last 9 years. None are on the roster today.
 
T

The Ghost

ANUFan said:
Sounds like a perfect candidate Ala Flowers to tell Miami their interested and get injured before playing a down and pocket free money.
Funny you mention Flowers, I read something last night suggesting Evan Neal is the next Ereck Flowers. I didn’t pay close enough attention to their games to realize Neal struggled that badly.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

The Ghost said:
Funny you mention Flowers, I read something last night suggesting Evan Neal is the next Ereck Flowers. I didn’t pay close enough attention to their games to realize Neal struggled that badly.
I root for the Giants as my second team and follow them closely. Neal hasn't lived up to his billing, at the pro level. Is it coaching or talent? He certainly was all world at the college level.
 
