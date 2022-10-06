TBT… The GOAT.

mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
Who said it was a joke? He was probably the most successful QB this team had since Marino left. For all his flaws he had heart. Too bad he was the poster boy for Noodle arm QB. I do hope Tua changes everything.I'm lost here on this joke??
anyways I would take him right ow for this jet game:)
I don't understand the intention to create the thread?
Before my time as a Dolphins fan.They should change the name of this site to Fiedlerheaven.