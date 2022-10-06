 TBT… The GOAT. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

TBT… The GOAT.

I'm lost here on this joke??

anyways I would take him right ow for this jet game:)
 
djphinfan said:
I'm lost here on this joke??

anyways I would take him right ow for this jet game:)
Who said it was a joke? He was probably the most successful QB this team had since Marino left. For all his flaws he had heart. Too bad he was the poster boy for Noodle arm QB. I do hope Tua changes everything.
 
mrbunglez said:
Who said it was a joke? He was probably the most successful QB this team had since Marino left. For all his flaws he had heart. Too bad he was the poster boy for Noodle arm QB. I do hope Tua changes everything.
I don't understand the intention to create the thread?
 
your pretty face wtf GIF by Adult Swim
 
I was too young to appreciate things like heart and desire on the football field, so I hated Jay Fiedler. I mean, he replaced the guy I was dressing up as for Halloween every year. I’ll never forget that Raiders game though! Ah, the childhood season ticket days…..
 
Jay Fiedler is one of my best friend's favorite Dolphin of all time.

LMAO, endless fun with that guy. It's almost too easy.
 
