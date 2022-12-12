TD thinks Tua is the worst type of QB

Preface - I do not agree with this take but it's being discussed by a segment of the fanbase so i figured we would doscuss it.



There is a Dolphins YouTube personality who has been anti-Tua from day 1, you've probably seen or heard of him, his name rhymes with VD.



Last night I had to tune into his post-game video bc I knew he would be in full melt down mode and let me tell you, he did not disappoint. He was almost in tears, screaming so loud he was losing his voice.... it was hilarious.



What he was saying however did merit a bit of consideration.



1) Tua is the worst type of QB, hes just good enough to get a 2nd contract and hold the franchise hostage for years to come, unable to win games against good defenses or in big games. (Just a generalized weak take on the surface)



2) Tua is a spot thrower. He looks great when the WRs can get to their spot on time, but when the routes don't get run to perfection Tua often misses. (This might be true)



3) Tua has been figured out, he is great against zone defense where his guys can run free and get to their spot but against bump and run coverage the WRs can't get to their spots on time and again Tua misses. (This kinda makes sense)



At first glance it's just a Tua-hater being a Tua-hater, I've never taken TD seriously bc he obviously has an agenda against Tua and he's a total tool but he does kinda have a point.



Two weeks in a row what we've seen out of Tua is a night and day difference from the last 3 months. He looks shaken and is clearly regressing. I kinda think TD is right about the spot throwing and bump and run stuff, however can't we scheme around defenses playing bump and run? Put more WRs in motion to get a free release, use more screen passes and end around type stuff to keep the corners a step behind on their assignments?



Tua clearly has some elite traits and I personally think we need to give him a 2nd contract. Tua may not be Mahomes or Allen but he's far, FAR from a bad QB. Can he win a Superbowl? Maybe, but not playing the way he's played the last 2 weeks that's for damn sure.



So what are your thoughts, is Tua a franchise QB worthy of a 2nd contract or is TD right and Tua will make us live to regret giving him a 2nd contract.