TD thinks Tua is the worst type of QB

Preface - I do not agree with this take but it's being discussed by a segment of the fanbase so i figured we would doscuss it.

There is a Dolphins YouTube personality who has been anti-Tua from day 1, you've probably seen or heard of him, his name rhymes with VD.

Last night I had to tune into his post-game video bc I knew he would be in full melt down mode and let me tell you, he did not disappoint. He was almost in tears, screaming so loud he was losing his voice.... it was hilarious.

What he was saying however did merit a bit of consideration.

1) Tua is the worst type of QB, hes just good enough to get a 2nd contract and hold the franchise hostage for years to come, unable to win games against good defenses or in big games. (Just a generalized weak take on the surface)

2) Tua is a spot thrower. He looks great when the WRs can get to their spot on time, but when the routes don't get run to perfection Tua often misses. (This might be true)

3) Tua has been figured out, he is great against zone defense where his guys can run free and get to their spot but against bump and run coverage the WRs can't get to their spots on time and again Tua misses. (This kinda makes sense)

At first glance it's just a Tua-hater being a Tua-hater, I've never taken TD seriously bc he obviously has an agenda against Tua and he's a total tool but he does kinda have a point.

Two weeks in a row what we've seen out of Tua is a night and day difference from the last 3 months. He looks shaken and is clearly regressing. I kinda think TD is right about the spot throwing and bump and run stuff, however can't we scheme around defenses playing bump and run? Put more WRs in motion to get a free release, use more screen passes and end around type stuff to keep the corners a step behind on their assignments?

Tua clearly has some elite traits and I personally think we need to give him a 2nd contract. Tua may not be Mahomes or Allen but he's far, FAR from a bad QB. Can he win a Superbowl? Maybe, but not playing the way he's played the last 2 weeks that's for damn sure.

So what are your thoughts, is Tua a franchise QB worthy of a 2nd contract or is TD right and Tua will make us live to regret giving him a 2nd contract.
 
I don’t know, anything is possible at this point. Watching him when he’s bad he does look quite limited
 
We'll see about the contract. I trust him to figure it out. He is the best we have, and he was so great at times this year. He is the offense, we know that from seeing the offense with Teddy and Skylar.
 
I don't think we have a choice at this point as the team went all-in on Tua. I don't see how this team can afford a big name FA QB after signing and trading top picks for Hill, Armstead and Chubb. The only other option is to draft a QB with a late round pick and hope for Purdy 2.0. But if Tua does get a 2nd contract at least he won't be able to demand top dollar.
 
Point 1 is just speculation.

Regarding points 2 and 3, it is a timing offense. That is how it all is designed. Also, Tua has been the highest rated passer against man coverage all season, so his point doesn't match the facts.

None of that means that last night wasn't concerning. It is not that LA had Tua figured out, they had McDaniel figured out. It is now up to McDaniel figured out. Just go back to last season when every team had Mahomes figured out. They were playing shell coverages and Mahomes looked lost for half of the season. He and Andy Reid adjusted. We need to also.
 
I think in todays NFL we may need a bit more of a somewhat bigger, stronger arm guy with better off script playmaking abilities. If we only the had the chance to get one! 🫠

Apart from the few game run I don’t think Tua has done enough to warrant a QB mega contract. As much as I’ve grown to love the dude and really want him to succeed I think it may take more to get us over the hump.

We still have a few games left though let’s see how it plays out

🐬🆙
 
