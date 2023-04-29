 TE and OL | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

TE and OL

Jssanto

Jssanto

Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
3,099
Reaction score
2,965
If we draft 1 in each of round 6 and 7 is that too little too late? Does anyone know the success rate in those rounds?
Can we get a contributor as an UDFA?
Are the three TEs we have under rated?
Maybe facing Allen and Rodgers twice makes more CBs a necessity?
Wish we could start the season tomorrow.
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,761
Reaction score
5,881
Location
Trinidad
We will do 2 things:

1. Scour for vet OL, especially after teams start to whittle down their rosters over the summer
2. Ante up with good contracts to secure the best UFA OL prospects
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
6,038
Reaction score
8,289
Location
Miami
We have to go with the best player available I think. But if one of the best is a TE or OL maybe consider them a bit more than the others. They said they arent worried about OL and TE tho. I want tonsee what Smythe can do as a starter.

We do need help at oline asap
 
M

Marino2.0

Club Member
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
2,706
Reaction score
7,717
It appears this staff either doesn’t care about the tight end position or thinks much more highly of Tanner Conner than anyone realized.

As for OL, we already have 6 guys who are roster locks and a 7th (Jones) who is very likely to make the team. That leaves 1-2 roster spots for back-ups. We are still going to add 1-2 veteran back-ups through free agency or maybe trade. The teeth gnashing is bizarre.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom