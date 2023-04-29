Jssanto
Club Member
If we draft 1 in each of round 6 and 7 is that too little too late? Does anyone know the success rate in those rounds?
Can we get a contributor as an UDFA?
Are the three TEs we have under rated?
Maybe facing Allen and Rodgers twice makes more CBs a necessity?
Wish we could start the season tomorrow.
Can we get a contributor as an UDFA?
Are the three TEs we have under rated?
Maybe facing Allen and Rodgers twice makes more CBs a necessity?
Wish we could start the season tomorrow.